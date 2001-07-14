First Trust Announces Shareholder Approval of New Investment Strategy for First Trust Strategic Income ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the shareholders of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (Nasdaq: FDIV) (the “Fund”), an actively managed exchange-traded fund and a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV, have voted to approve certain changes to the Fund’s principal investment strategies.

FTA previously announced that it was seeking shareholder approval for certain changes to the Fund’s principal investment strategies. The changes will convert the Fund from its current investment strategy to a fund-of-funds strategy that follows FTA’s First Trust High Income Model (“High Income Model”). More specifically, the Fund, through its investments in the ETFs selected through FTA’s dynamic allocation process to comprise the High Income Model, will seek to provide investors with a diversified income stream by holding a blend of fixed-income ETF assets that, through this allocation process, is actively managed to seek levels of high income and total return. The changes will be effective in the Fund’s portfolio on or around February 28, 2022. Additionally, on or around February 28, 2022, the Fund will change its name to First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and the Fund’s ticker symbol will change to “HISF.” Additionally, the Fund’s management fee will be reduced from 0.85% of average daily net assets to 0.20% of average daily net assets; however, shareholders will be responsible for the Fund’s acquired fund fees and expenses, subject to a total fee and expense cap of 0.87% of average daily net assets. It is not anticipated that the Fund’s trading exchange or CUSIP will change.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $212 billion as of January 31, 2022 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

