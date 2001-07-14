United Insurance Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC)(UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock outstanding, payable in cash on March 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2022.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries and one majority owned insurance subsidiary through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Florida, Louisiana, New York, and Texas. The Company also writes policies in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Massachusetts, where renewal rights have been sold and all premiums and losses are ceded. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005985/en/

