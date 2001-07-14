Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.41 per common share payable on April 7, 2022 to holders of record on March 24, 2022.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s portfolio included 1,028 freestanding properties located in 38 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220223005887r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223005887/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles