Silgan Announces Appointment of Anthony J. Allott as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that, as part of the continuation of its long-term succession planning, Anthony J. Allott has been appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective April 1, 2022, having served as Executive Chairman until that time.

“This is the next planned logical step of our long-term succession plan which we have been successfully implementing over the last several years. With his experience leading Silgan for twenty years and his almost thirty years of experience in packaging, we are delighted that Tony will continue to lead our Board of Directors, and we look forward to his continued leadership and guidance,” said Adam Greenlee, President and CEO.

