Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA ) today announced financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

"We are proud of the progress we have made this past year with our existing products and in bringing HETLIOZ® to patients with Smith-Magenis Syndrome, leading to a strong financial performance, even in the face of extraordinary challenges," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We advanced our clinical products pipeline with a number of programs in early and late-stage clinical development and we believe that our recently completed Phase III study of tradipitant in gastroparesis gets us closer to being able to provide a new treatment option for patients with this significant unmet medical need, despite the study not meeting its prespecified primary endpoint."

Financial Highlights

Fourth Quarter of 2021

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $68.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 1% increase compared to $67.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

and Fanapt were in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 1% increase compared to in the fourth quarter of 2020. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $44.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $44.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

net product sales were in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fanapt ® net product sales were $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 2% increase compared to $23.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

net product sales were in the fourth quarter of 2021, a 2% increase compared to in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income was $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® and Fanapt ® were $268.7 million for the full year 2021, an 8% increase compared to $248.2 million for the full year 2020.

and Fanapt were for the full year 2021, an 8% increase compared to for the full year 2020. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $173.5 million for the full year 2021, an 8% increase compared to $160.7 million for the full year 2020.

net product sales were for the full year 2021, an 8% increase compared to for the full year 2020. Fanapt ® net product sales were $95.1 million for the full year 2021, a 9% increase compared to $87.5 million for the full year 2020.

net product sales were for the full year 2021, a 9% increase compared to for the full year 2020. Net income was $33.2 million for the full year 2021 compared to $23.3 million for the full year 2020.

for the full year 2021 compared to for the full year 2020. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $432.8 million as of December 31, 2021 , representing an increase to Cash of $65.1 million compared to December 31, 2020 .

Net Product Sales



Fourth Quarter

(in thousands) December 31

2021

December 31

2020

$ Change

% Change



HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 44,069

$ 44,171

$ (102)

— %



Fanapt® net product sales 23,950

23,482

468

2 %



Total revenues $ 68,019

$ 67,653

$ 366

1 %



























Full Year (in thousands) December 31

2021

December 31

2020

$ Change

% Change HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 173,536

$ 160,686

$ 12,850

8 % Fanapt® net product sales 95,146

87,482

7,664

9 % Total revenues $ 268,682

$ 248,168

$ 20,514

8 %

Key Operational Highlights

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

In January 2022 , Vanda announced it has settled its HETLIOZ ® patent litigation against MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MSN Laboratories Private Limited. The litigation remains pending against the other defendants. 1

, Vanda announced it has settled its HETLIOZ patent litigation against MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MSN Laboratories Private Limited. The litigation remains pending against the other defendants. In November 2021 , a HETLIOZ® patient filed a federal lawsuit challenging the unlawfulness of Colorado Medicaid's prior authorization criteria, which limited HETLIOZ® coverage to totally blind patients. In response to the lawsuit, Colorado changed its criteria to cover HETLIOZ® for all Non-24 patients and to no longer restrict HETLIOZ® coverage on the basis of vision status. Since then, 10 additional states have revised their criteria to eliminate the restriction of HETLIOZ® coverage to totally blind patients.

Tradipitant

In February 2022 , Vanda reported the results from the Phase III study (VP-VLY-686-3301) of tradipitant in gastroparesis. The study did not meet its prespecified primary endpoint, but significant treatment effects were observed when adjusting for confounding factors. Vanda plans to complete the analysis of the data of this study and prepare for submission to regulatory authorities and scientific journals.2

Fanapt® (iloperidone)

A Phase III clinical study of Fanapt® in acute manic episodes in patients with bipolar disorder is now more than 50% enrolled and expected to complete enrollment by the end of 2022.

GAAP Financial Results

Net income was $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted net income per share was $0.12 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.15 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income was $33.2 million for the full year 2021 compared to net income of $23.3 million for the full year 2020. Diluted net income per share was $0.58 for the full year 2021 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.42 for the full year 2020.

2022 Financial Guidance

Vanda expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2022:

Full Year 2022 Financial Objectives Full Year 2022 Guidance Total revenues $240 to $280 million HETLIOZ® net product sales $150 to $180 million Fanapt® net product sales $90 to $100 million Year-end 2022 Cash Greater than $440 million

Conference Call

Vanda has scheduled a conference call for today, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET. During the call, Vanda's management will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and other corporate activities. Investors can call 1-866-688-9426 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0816 (international) and use passcode number 5373895. A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 1-404-537-3406 for international callers. The passcode number is 5373895.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. The call will also be archived on Vanda's website for a period of 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the guidance provided under "2022 Financial Guidance" above and statements regarding Vanda's plans for further analysis of the data from the tradipitant Phase III study and publication of study results and continued pursuit of regulatory approval of tradipitant for the treatment of gastroparesis and the clinical development timelines for Fanapt® are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, Vanda's assumptions regarding the strength of its business in the U.S., Vanda's ability to complete the clinical development of, and obtain regulatory approval for, tradipitant in the treatment of gastroparesis and Vanda's ability to complete enrollment of the Phase III clinical study of Fanapt® in bipolar disorder. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31

2021

December 31

2020

December 31

2021

December 31

2020 Revenues:













HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 44,069

$ 44,171

$ 173,536

$ 160,686 Fanapt® net product sales 23,950

23,482

95,146

87,482 Total revenues 68,019

67,653

268,682

248,168 Operating expenses:













Cost of goods sold excluding amortization 6,236

6,412

25,629

23,364 Research and development 19,331

14,849

75,363

55,577 Selling, general and administrative 33,447

35,571

124,047

140,510 Intangible asset amortization 369

370

1,478

1,478 Total operating expenses 59,383

57,202

226,517

220,929 Income from operations 8,636

10,451

42,165

27,239 Other income (expense) (26)

473

199

4,416 Income before income taxes 8,610

10,924

42,364

31,655 Provision for income taxes 1,532

2,734

9,212

8,318 Net income $ 7,078

$ 8,190

$ 33,152

$ 23,337 Net income per share, basic $ 0.13

$ 0.15

$ 0.60

$ 0.43 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.12

$ 0.15

$ 0.58

$ 0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 55,787,252

54,731,042

55,548,122

54,427,683 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 57,229,805

55,596,697

56,921,836

55,190,802

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



December 31

2021

December 31

2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,071

$ 61,031 Marketable securities 380,742

306,709 Accounts receivable, net 32,467

30,036 Inventory 1,025

1,280 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,996

10,089 Total current assets 478,301

409,145 Property and equipment, net 3,113

4,136 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,272

10,459 Intangible assets, net 20,081

21,559 Deferred tax assets 74,878

81,516 Non-current inventory and other 8,147

6,641 Total assets $ 593,792

$ 533,456 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 34,438

$ 31,509 Product revenue allowances 39,981

34,427 Total current liabilities 74,419

65,936 Operating lease non-current liabilities 10,055

11,497 Other non-current liabilities 4,390

2,757 Total liabilities 88,864

80,190 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 56

55 Additional paid-in capital 669,223

650,300 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (175)

239 Accumulated deficit (164,176)

(197,328) Total stockholders' equity 504,928

453,266 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 593,792

$ 533,456

