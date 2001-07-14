DermTech Welcomes Adelle Walker as Vice President of Consumer Products

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the addition of Adelle Walker to the organization as Vice President of Consumer Products. Walker takes on this new role as DermTech further invests in bringing its precision genomics platform to the skin health and wellness categories.

Walker brings more than 20 years of experience to DermTech, having led category-defining products at Allergan in both Medical Dermatology and Aesthetics, SkinMedica, Candela Laser Systems and SENTÉ Labs. She has a proven track record in launching new products, building markets and using a data-driven and analytical approach to grow brands.

“Adelle is a tremendous addition to the DermTech team,” said Todd Wood, chief commercial officer of DermTech. “Her deep consumer and e-commerce expertise in skin care health and aesthetic categories will allow us to expand our technology to a consumer audience interested in understanding their skin health at the DNA level.”

DermTech has successfully launched its DermTech Melanoma Test, which uses Smart Stickers™ to assess suspicious moles for selected genomic markers associated with melanoma. The company is continuing to expand its revolutionary non-invasive skin genomics platform with the development of UV damage DNA risk assessment products to serve patients seeking better skin health.

“Consumers want more definitive information on the health of their skin so that they can more appropriately protect, correct and restore it,” said Walker. “With DermTech’s technology, consumers can have a clearer picture of what is happening at the DNA/RNA level, empowering them to make more proactive decisions both at home and in their dermatologists' offices.”

For additional information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fdermtech.com%2F.

About DermTech:

DermTech is a leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech is developing and marketing novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations and evaluations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, benefits to research partners and collaborators, cost-effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech’s products and services and the market opportunity for these products, and DermTech’s ability to expand its product and service offerings and develop pipeline products. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products and services; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech’s tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech’s tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech’s products; (6) DermTech’s ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech’s products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the “Risk Factors” section of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC, including subsequently filed reports. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006048/en/