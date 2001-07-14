Invitation Homes Names Senior Vice President, Marketing

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes or the “Company”) announced today that Philip Yi has joined the company as senior vice president, Marketing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006137/en/

Philip Yi, SVP Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)

Yi brings two decades of experience in formulating strategy and campaigns that capture attention and drive consumer behavior. He will lead the company's marketing team and ensure a well-developed strategy and execution of activities and messages that emotionally connect with current and potential residents and that elevate the Invitation Homes brand.

"As the nation's premier home leasing company, Invitation Homes works hard to ensure an exceptional experience, and we need a strong leader who understands consumer behavior and can ensure we provide the experiences that help us retain the trust and loyalty of our residents,” said Charles Young, chief operating officer of Invitation Homes. "We are excited to welcome Phil to the Invitation Homes team and look forward to his leadership."

Prior to joining Invitation Homes, Yi was founder and CEO of Modus Digital, a consultancy and investment firm focused on marketing expertise. At Modus, he also was co-founder and chief marketing officer of Build, a fintech company that was acquired by a publicly traded company. Previously, he held marketing and business development roles at Omni Hotels & Resorts, JC Penney, Sid Mashburn, and McKinsey & Company. Prior to that, he served six years as a nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy. Yi holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Oxford University.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006137/en/