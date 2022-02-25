Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
NOG Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Conference Call to Occur on Friday February 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. (Central Time)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings conference call. The Company will now host a conference call to discuss its earnings release with respect to fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial and operating results on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date:

February 25, 2022

Time:

8:00 a.m. Central Time

Dial-In:

(866) 373-3407

International Dial-In:

(412) 902-1037

Conference ID:

13726752

Webcast:

Fourth+Quarter+2021+Earnings+Call+%28themediaframe.com%29

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 4, 2022, by dialing:

Dial-In:

(877) 660-6853

International Dial-In:

(201) 612-7415

Conference ID:

13726752

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.

More information about NOG can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.

