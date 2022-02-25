NOG Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Conference Call to Occur on Friday February 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. (Central Time)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings conference call. The Company will now host a conference call to discuss its earnings release with respect to fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial and operating results on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.
Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.
Conference Call and Webcast Details:
|
Date:
February 25, 2022
|
Time:
8:00 a.m. Central Time
|
Dial-In:
(866) 373-3407
|
International Dial-In:
(412) 902-1037
|
Conference ID:
13726752
|
Webcast:
Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available through March 4, 2022, by dialing:
|
Dial-In:
(877) 660-6853
|
International Dial-In:
(201) 612-7415
|
Conference ID:
13726752
ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS
NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.
More information about NOG can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.
