NOG Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Conference Call to Occur on Friday February 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. (Central Time)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (“NOG” or the “Company”) announced today that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings conference call. The Company will now host a conference call to discuss its earnings release with respect to fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial and operating results on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.

Conference Call and Webcast Details: Date: February 25, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time Dial-In: (866) 373-3407 International Dial-In: (412) 902-1037 Conference ID: 13726752 Webcast: Fourth+Quarter+2021+Earnings+Call+%28themediaframe.com%29 Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available through March 4, 2022, by dialing: Dial-In: (877) 660-6853 International Dial-In: (201) 612-7415 Conference ID: 13726752

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States.

More information about NOG can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006205/en/