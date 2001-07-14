Zurn Water Solutions Named a 2022 Top Workplace USA

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) announced today it was named a+2022+Top+Workplace+USA+by+Energage.

The Top Workplace USA list celebrates companies that have built great cultures. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous, research-based employee engagement survey.

“Each and every day we are focused on making Zurn Water Solutions a company where people want to join and then grow their careers,” said Craig Wehr, President of Zurn Water Solutions. “Doing the Right Thing is one of our guiding principles and we will always invest in our associates because of that. Just last year we instituted several new employee benefits including a founder’s equity grant, bonus eligibility for everyone, and 20 hours of volunteer time annually. We are both pleased and humbled to see our associates acknowledge our efforts and recognize Zurn Water Solutions as a Top Workplace.”

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate by Energage in the Top Workplaces USA survey which has surveyed more than 20 million employees during the past 15 years to recognize top organizations across the country.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, Zurn Water Solutions is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI and is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures, and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, human safety, and the environment. The Zurn product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces. Additional information about the Company can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fzurnwatersolutions.com%2F.

