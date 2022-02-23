Extreme Networks to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

PR Newswire

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud-driven networking solutions, today announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 7–8, 2022.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Ed Meyercord , President & CEO

San Francisco

Monday, March 7, 2022

Additional information:

Ed Meyercord will be conducting 1x1 meetings with attendees throughout the day on March 7.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

