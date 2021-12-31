JustInvest LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, Citigroup Inc,

- New Purchases: H, LW, GDDY, ST, ALV, INCY, DNB, CPNG, SRPT, WOLF, DISCA, HEI, RPM, CFX, ZG, NWS, AXTA, HRL, IPGP, PRI, TNDM, AA, CLVT, RPRX, COIN, ARWR, CAR, CHH, EQT, SNX, TPL, WRB, WLK, PARAA, UA, XM, SWAV, RBLX, LCID, IWF, CNA, CPB, CAH, CFR, DRE, MKL, MSTR, MSA, NI, PAG, FWONK, JHG, ZI, DOCN, PCOR, UWMC, UWMC, ALK, UHAL, AWR, BOKF, BOH, BMRN, GIB, CWT, ERIE, BEN, IIVI, LVS, OSK, PHI, PNFP, NTR, SLM, SJR, TFX, VNO, BF.A, BBL, WNS, SFM, Z, COUP, ATUS, WH, EDR, EDR, APP, DOCS, S, S, IS, VSCO, HOOD, DNA, IWD, AZTA, CNQ, CHKP, VALE, BAP, DVA, DSGX, EWBC, EME, ENIA, ORAN, GPS, GIL, ASR, HTLF, HP, J, NOV, OMCL, OTEX, TLK, RDN, RRC, SEIC, SCHN, XPO, SU, RIG, WCN, WCC, SUZ, LEN.B, OC, SPR, JAZZ, STWD, CVE, HII, UI, SBSW, ARMK, W, TDOC, PEN, HWM, SPCE, TME, TW, BNTX, WMG, LU, OWL, AEZS, CX, SID, GGB, TGB, SMTS, USAS, DNN, TWO, KNDI, MESO, KOS, MFGP, SNDL,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, GOOGL, AMZN, NVDA, GOOG, JNJ, HD, PG, UNH, ZTS, AVGO, ABT, PFE, FB, BRK.B, MCD, ORCL, PEP, ACN, ADBE, JPM, TMO, BDX, CAT, LLY, NEE, LOW, UNP, WST, BAC, BLK, CVX, CRM, ABBV, AMD, AXP, AMAT, CVS, CI, CSCO, KO, COST, GD, NFLX, MA, WDAY, CCI, MDLZ, UPS, AMGN, CL, DHR, EMN, QCOM, UAL, AFL, SCHW, MS, PNC, TJX, TXN, ADI, CME, CMI, ICE, INTU, ISRG, MRK, MET, NKE, VRTX, ANTM, V, AMT, BK, BAX, CSX, LRCX, NSC, SRE, SWK, WMT, PLNT, EQH, CB, PLD, APD, ANSS, STZ, DD, ETN, ECL, XOM, F, HON, HUM, SPGI, PH, LIN, SMG, SIRI, TGT, VFC, WPC, WFC, L, NOW, VOYA, LBRDA, PYPL, FOXA, CTRA, CE, CTSH, DE, DUK, EW, EL, FMC, GS, HAS, ITW, INTC, MU, NOC, BKNG, PGR, O, STT, SNV, TTWO, RTX, WM, SSNC, HCA, QRVO, BKI, TTD, SMAR, CTVA, BILL, SNOW, ABNB, AFRM, SPY, HES, ADP, CHRW, CP, CNP, CHE, DVN, DLR, EQIX, FDX, FCX, GIS, HBAN, JBL, KMB, KIM, MGM, MAR, MMC, MAS, MKC, MPW, MCO, NEM, ORLY, PPG, PAYX, PXD, PLUG, RJF, RS, ROP, NLOK, TSM, WHR, BX, KDP, LEA, BAH, PAYC, HPE, TEAM, FND, MDB, CARR, AAP, AKAM, AMP, ABC, APH, AZO, TFC, BF.B, CF, CDNS, CNC, CERN, CAG, COP, DLTR, D, ENTG, EXC, FDS, FRT, FITB, GPC, HPQ, SJM, KLAC, KEY, KR, LKQ, LAMR, LEN, LMT, MRVL, MIDD, MOH, MSI, NYT, NTRS, PBCT, PFG, SBAC, POOL, SHW, SBNY, SPG, SBUX, STLD, SNPS, TOL, TREX, WY, YUM, PANW, BERY, GLPI, RARE, SYF, CDAY, MRNA, OTIS, QS, GXO, MMM, ASML, A, AEP, AME, AON, APA, WTRG, AZPN, AIZ, ATO, AN, BG, CBRE, CCL, LNG, CTAS, CLX, TPR, ED, GLW, CCK, DHI, DRI, DXCM, DEO, DKS, DOV, ETR, EFX, EQR, FFIV, FNF, GE, GILD, GSK, MNST, HSY, HUBB, IBM, INFO, ITT, TT, IFF, JKHY, JCI, KB, LII, LYV, MTB, MKSI, MANH, MCHP, MORN, NVO, ODFL, PCAR, PCG, PPL, PEG, PSA, PHM, REG, REGN, RNR, RSG, RIO, RHI, ROK, SEE, SONY, SO, TRV, SYK, THC, TXT, TM, TYL, TSN, URI, VRSN, GWW, WSO, XEL, XLNX, BR, ACM, TEL, LULU, G, VMW, ULTA, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GM, TRGP, EPAM, ENPH, FANG, NCLH, HLT, ANET, HUBS, KEYS, SYNH, LITE, PSTG, FTV, TWLO, ATH, DDOG, U, SOFI, SOFI, VYM, AOS, ABB, AES, ALB, ARE, LNT, AEE, ACC, AFG, AIRC, ACGL, ADM, ARW, AJG, AZN, ADSK, AVB, BCE, BHP, BP, BLL, BMO, BNS, BIO, BA, BXP, BTI, BAM, BRKR, BLDR, PARA, CPT, CNI, COF, KMX, CSL, LUMN, CHT, CHD, CIEN, CTXS, CMA, CPRT, INGR, XRAY, DTE, DPZ, E, EOG, EIX, OVV, ELS, ESS, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FAST, FHN, FR, IT, GNTX, GPN, HSBC, HAL, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HOLX, MTCH, IBN, ING, IEX, IDXX, IP, IRM, JBHT, JHX, JLL, JNPR, K, KNX, LH, JEF, LNC, LYG, MRO, MLM, MCK, MTD, MAA, NVR, NDAQ, NGG, NTAP, NMR, ES, NVS, NVAX, NUAN, NUE, ON, OXY, OLN, OMC, OKE, IX, PTEN, PKI, PKX, PRU, QGEN, PWR, DGX, RELX, RF, RGEN, RMD, ROST, RY, RCL, RYAAY, SAP, SIVB, SNY, SLB, STX, SLAB, STE, SUI, SLF, TROW, TTM, TU, TPX, TER, TTEK, TRI, TD, TTE, TSCO, TRMB, CUBE, UBS, UGI, UL, UDR, UTHR, UNM, MTN, VLO, VTR, VMC, WAT, EVRG, WDC, WMB, WSM, WTW, WEC, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, CMG, SMFG, TDG, SHG, LDOS, TMUS, PODD, CLR, AWK, FERG, BUD, CBOE, FN, KKR, NXPI, FRC, MOS, MPC, HZNP, APTV, CPRI, PSX, CG, HTA, PNR, CONE, IQV, CDW, REXR, AMH, RNG, BURL, PCTY, ZEN, BABA, GLOB, WMS, CFG, CZR, NVTA, SEDG, ETSY, SHOP, BLD, KHC, RACE, VST, INVH, IR, BKR, ZS, SPOT, BJ, VRT, ESTC, WF, WF, LYFT, PINS, ALC, UBER, AMCR, NET, UPST, DTM, IEFA, IJR, MUB, ABMD, ASX, ALL, ALNY, MO, AIG, NLY, ATR, AVY, BIDU, CIB, BBVA, SAN, BCS, BBY, BWA, BSX, BRO, CACI, CMS, CRH, CM, CLS, FIS, LFC, CINF, NNN, CIG, ABEV, CACC, CS, DB, DLB, EGP, EA, ERJ, ENB, ERF, ERIC, RE, FE, FMX, GGG, HAIN, HMC, HUN, IHG, KT, LSTR, LSCC, BBWI, LECO, LFUS, MUFG, MBT, VTRS, NICE, NRG, NTES, NYMT, NDSN, OGE, PSO, PBR, PHG, PB, PUK, RDS.A, STM, SGEN, SCI, SWKS, LSI, STN, EQNR, TECH, VIV, TEF, TKC, UMC, VOD, WPP, WAB, WBA, WAL, WBK, EDU, MFG, FSLR, SQM, MASI, NWG, HBM, NEPT, ICL, CPG, BTG, RGA, DBRG, GNRC, VEON, FAF, LPLA, NLSN, APO, FBHS, VAC, GWRE, MTDR, ICLR, HASI, NRZ, FATE, VEEV, TWTR, JD, CTLT, AVAL, LBRDK, TRU, SITE, YUMC, ZTO, IMOS, OKTA, BHVN, AVLR, DELL, ZM, AVTR, IAC, ASAN, CNXC, BGRN, ETHO, ITOT, IWS, NUBD, SPTS, VO,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, MDT, C, BMY, DIS, MELI, DAL, EMR, VZ, BFAM, CLF, MKTX, UHS, SPLK, SNAP, DOCU, CRL, OHI, PKG, SYY, AXON, TDY, WEX, WYNN, FLT, DT, BIIB, CSGP, CGNX, DAR, LHX, KSS, MHK, PVH, SNA, OLED, DFS, AGNC, FIVE, RH, ALLY, CABO, SQ, VXUS, T, AMG, ITUB, SAM, CASY, CBSH, DXC, FICO, FISV, GRMN, ILMN, IPG, PNW, WRK, RGLD, LUV, SF, GL, CROX, WU, AQN, PM, LYB, KMI, ALLE, AAL, TLRY, TLRY, RUN, NTLA, NTNX, CVNA, VICI, DOW, BEPC, PLTR, MRVI, OPEN, OGN, IWM, VB, VCIT, VEA, VTEB, VWO, ATVI, AEG, BBD, COO, RDY, DISH, FLEX, HDB, HST, KEP, LPL, MGA, NAK, PTC, PENN, SKM, SCCO, TTC, USB, WIT, ASM, VET, YNDX, ZNGA, NWSA, ROKU, COLD, DASH, IEMG, VGSH,
- Sold Out: KSU, TXRH, VER, GH, CHGG, PLAN, HRC, IONS, FRPT, SGMS, LAD, HSIC, FOX, NCNO, PLTK, IEI, SCHF, UAA, GMED, HBI, DISCK, XLRN, OMF, TMX, STOR, NTRA, BL, DBX, ALLK, ELAN, YETI, THO, TGTX, IART, EEFT, DCI, NBIX, RL, BC, BHC, SKLZ, OSH, CUK, PTON, FSLY, PSFE, BYND, TSP, IWB, UPWK, LHCG, MDU, AMED, PEGA, SRCL, TFSL, MRTX, APPS, SKX, COR, AGCO, VEDL, MAN, TAP, MAT, MTZ, MFC, PFGC, BGNE, AGR, USFD, ELP, LAZR, IBRX, ARVL, KD, ADMA, NGD,
These are the top 5 holdings of JustInvest LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 577,713 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 246,175 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,801 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.97%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,936 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.07%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 24,897 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.56%
JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $94.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
JustInvest LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $17.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.44%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $160.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 577,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $280.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 246,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $764.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 24,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2551.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2896.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
JustInvest LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 46.90%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $223.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 76,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89.Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.Sold Out: (VER)
JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Sold Out: (HRC)
JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.
