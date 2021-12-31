JustInvest LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, Citigroup Inc,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Citigroup Inc, , Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Texas Roadhouse Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JustInvest LLC. As of 2021Q4, JustInvest LLC owns 1058 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 577,713 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 246,175 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,801 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,936 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.07% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 24,897 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.56%

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $94.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $17.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.44%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $160.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 577,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $280.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 246,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $764.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 24,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2551.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2896.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 46.90%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $223.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 76,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.