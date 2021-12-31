Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
JustInvest LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, Citigroup Inc,

Investment company JustInvest LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Citigroup Inc, , Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Texas Roadhouse Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JustInvest LLC. As of 2021Q4, JustInvest LLC owns 1058 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of JustInvest LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 577,713 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 246,175 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.53%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,801 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.97%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,936 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.07%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 24,897 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.56%
New Purchase: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $94.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 31,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $61.69, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $56.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $17.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

JustInvest LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.44%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $160.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 577,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $280.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 246,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $764.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 24,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2551.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2896.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

JustInvest LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 46.90%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $223.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 76,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89.

Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

Sold Out: (VER)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Sold Out: (HRC)

JustInvest LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.



