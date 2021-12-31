Dividend Assets Capital, Llc Buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Hasbro Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc

- New Purchases: TTNDY, TRV, WST, VPU, TEX, KD, ONL, FDL, HDEF, PAVE, WDIV,
- Added Positions: SMG, V, ATVI, JPM, ADI, BLK, SNA, UNH, WSM, TGT, CNQ, TXN, TTC, CMCSA, ENB, TIP, MLPX, SYK, LMT, BR, NEE, WEC, AMP, AIZ, ET, MDT, CASY, OKE, QCOM, STE, HRL, DLR, TCEHY, DVY, HEI.A, BEPC, SCHO, ABMD, KMI, SPGI, APD, STT, SWK, BEP, HEI, FCX, LLY, CMI, CAT, CMS, MMM, VTWO,
- Reduced Positions: IBM, HAS, MSFT, MCD, TJX, ROST, CSVI, THG, VFC, WMT, CB, SHW, COST, EPD, FDS, NKE, RTX, TRP, ADP, MPLX, PSXP, HD, ELS, BDX, OTIS, ABC, QUS, PEP, AMLP, SEIC, SXI, CARR, NEP, USAC, WM, VZ, CTAS, CHE, JNJ, CNI, EOG, GD, OGN, HESM, AM, DOW, KTB, CSX, CL, OZK, IJR, KOMP, ADM, SMMV, SPLG, VNQ, VUG, VV, HEP, ORCL, MRK, LEG, JKHY, SO, IRM, IFF, ITW, KO, GIS, DUK, EVRG, DD, PRG, PBA, FB, VTRS,
- Sold Out: APO, HLTC, ENBL, GWW, BBY, ATH, VSS, NEAR, IXUS, FLRN, AGGY, AAN, ARVN, JHG, NDLS, PNR, GM, MEI, HEINY, HA,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,629 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 35,460 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 358,062 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 96,270 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 701,560 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc initiated holding in Techtronic Industries Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $94.8 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $103.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79. The stock is now traded at around $141.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $357.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 109 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $170.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $35.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 74.93%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $129.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 1154.70%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 105.99%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 58.46%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $732.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 52.64%. The purchase prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $203.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Healthcare Trust Inc (HLTC)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $2.71.Sold Out: (ENBL)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Dividend Assets Capital, Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.
