Dividend Assets Capital, Llc Buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Hasbro Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Analog Devices Inc, BlackRock Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, Hasbro Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Computer Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dividend Assets Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Dividend Assets Capital, Llc owns 422 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,629 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 35,460 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 358,062 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Nike Inc (NKE) - 96,270 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 701,560 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc initiated holding in Techtronic Industries Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $94.8 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $103.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79. The stock is now traded at around $141.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.25 and $471.34, with an estimated average price of $431.11. The stock is now traded at around $357.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $170.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $32.2 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $33.43. The stock is now traded at around $35.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc added to a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co by 74.93%. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $129.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 1154.70%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 105.99%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 58.46%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $732.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc added to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 52.64%. The purchase prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $203.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $2.71.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.23 and $525.39, with an estimated average price of $473.59.

Dividend Assets Capital, Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.