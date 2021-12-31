Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. Buys Avantis International Equity ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

- New Purchases: KOMP, QQQM, BUFR, SSO, BUFD, IRT, FOCT, GVI, SLQD, GGG, CION, VUSB, WFCPL.PFD, IWV, FXL, FNOV, LCID, LGV, COIN, RIVN, BUG, EFG, BLDR, ESGD, DDOG, FTEC, FTLS, FXH, GWX, HYD, LIT, LQDH, POCT, PWZ, RWK, TAN, VDE, VOOV, XLC, XSD, HIG, LIN, ODFL, MORN, MRVL, MKL, MMP, LNC, LSCC, ICE, O, FDX, DRE, DPZ, DXCM, CTSH, CIEN, CP, ARCB, SAIA, FTV, HLI, GSBD, CZR, MXL, BACPL.PFD, TEL, NKX, CUBE, TXT, SNPS, SMG, MJ, ELYS, AMRS, XAIR, BTU, CLPR, ITRM,
- Added Positions: AVDE, DIAL, SCHZ, TAXF, JPIB, MNA, VNLA, AVGO, MOAT, SCHG, SCHV, VGSH, AMGN, SCHM, SMMU, SPY, VCSH, F, AGG, EEM, IJR, IUSV, SLY, SPTM, VTIP, BMY, CERN, JPM, MSFT, NVDA, PG, UNP, DGRO, EMCB, FJUL, IUSG, QQEW, RDVY, SPAB, VXF, ABT, AEP, CAT, CVX, ECL, EPD, INTU, JNJ, KMB, MDLZ, SPGI, PCAR, SYK, VZ, XEL, NMZ, FTNT, KMI, PANW, FSK, TTD, BRMK, EMQQ, FDN, FIXD, FTSL, FXR, FYX, GLD, HYEM, HYLS, IEF, JEPI, LMBS, MGV, MUB, PFF, PHYL, QTEC, STIP, VBR, VGT, VHT, VLUE, XLU, MMM, CB, PLD, ACN, AMD, A, APD, ALL, MO, AMRN, AMP, APH, NLY, AON, ARCC, ADP, BF.B, PARA, CVS, CRL, CME, KO, CL, GLW, COST, CCI, DHR, DRI, DE, DEO, DD, DUK, EW, LLY, ENTG, EXPD, FAST, FITB, ONCT, GRMN, GD, GILD, GS, HALO, MNST, PEAK, WELL, HON, IBM, ITW, TT, INTC, JCI, LMT, MGM, MRK, MU, MPWR, MCO, VTRS, NDAQ, NXST, INSG, OMC, PNC, PH, PBCT, PGR, PRU, POWW, ROP, CRM, SRE, SON, TSM, TGT, TD, TSN, URI, DIS, ET, DNP, NAD, PFL, PHK, PFN, LULU, ETJ, AWK, NEPT, AG, GTE, V, DG, TSLA, HCA, SAND, PDI, NOW, ZTS, ESPR, KEYS, PFGC, SQ, PAVM, TWLO, SE, MREO, MGTX, ABNB, SOFI, SOFI, AGZD, AOA, ARKG, AVUS, BLOK, BOND, DGS, DWAS, EAPR, EFA, EFAV, ELD, EMB, EMLP, FCVT, FDNI, FIVG, FLMI, FMB, FPXI, FREL, FTHI, FXN, FXO, GDX, GOVT, HOMZ, HYG, IPAC, IWD, IWM, IWN, IYF, IYH, JETS, JHMM, JNK, KBWB, NYF, PEJ, PGF, PIE, PIZ, PRF, PTH, REMX, RGI, SCHH, SCZ, SDY, SHV, SIL, SILJ, SLYG, SMB, SMH, SMLV, SMMV, SPDW, SPIP, SPLV, TIP, TSOC, URA, USIG, VEA, VEU, VIS, VOOG, VTEB, VTV, VXUS, XBI, XLI, XLK, XMMO, XNTK, XT,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, DFAX, BNDX, BRK.A, IVV, GMF, SBNY, RBLX, PYPL, SHM, SUB, VTI, ROKU, FPE, GOOGL, USB, EEMS, EWX, FLOT, MINT, SCHB, VOT, T, BRK.B, XOM, NOC, PAYS, TEI, FB, BND, HYMB, IAGG, IVE, JKE, RSP, SCHA, SCHX, SPMD, VNQ, ASML, AFL, AXP, AMT, AMAT, BLK, CSX, CCL, CMCSA, DHI, EMR, ENB, GIS, LHX, HSY, LOW, MMC, MCD, MDT, NFLX, QCOM, TROW, UNH, VMI, WPC, WFC, DAL, BX, PM, GNRC, AFT, FANG, GOOG, BABA, NTLA, SNAP, NET, AMLP, BAPR, BSV, EFV, FFEB, HYDB, IJJ, ITOT, IVOL, IWB, PCEF, PGX, PTBD, RODM, SCHE, SCHF, SCHO, VBK, VCIT, VO, VOO, VRP, VUG, VYMI, XLE, ADBE, AEE, ADI, TFC, BP, BAC, BK, BDX, CHRW, SCHW, CI, CTAS, C, D, DOV, ETN, EA, NEE, FCX, GE, GERN, HBAN, LH, LTRX, MCK, MS, NKE, NSC, ES, NVS, NVAX, OHI, OKE, ORCL, PFE, RPM, SWKS, SONY, SO, SWK, SSYS, TXN, TPL, TMO, UPS, ANTM, WMB, WEC, AUY, YUM, MA, TMUS, MASI, MELI, MSCI, FNV, CDXC, CDNA, NXPI, GM, ABBV, TLRY, TLRY, NVTA, SHOP, AXSM, IR, BKR, GNPX, ZS, NIO, PHAS, MRNA, IMAC, DOW, UBER, CARR, ADRE, BAB, BETZ, BJAN, BJK, BJUL, BJUN, BLV, CATH, CEMB, IGSB, CSML, DES, DFAC, DFEB, DVY, EJAN, EMHY, FDL, FPX, FSMB, FVC, FXD, HDV, IAU, IBB, ICF, IEFA, IEI, IEMG, IFV, IJH, IJK, IWO, IYG, JHMD, JHSC, JMST, LQD, MBB, MGK, NEAR, OEF, OIH, PAPR, PDBC, PDP, PFFA, PFFD, PHO, PTNQ, QAI, QCLN, RFEM, RSX, RYT, SCHP, SHAG, SLV, SMLF, SPGP, SPLG, SPSM, SPTS, SPYG, SPYV, TDIV, TLT, TOTL, TSJA, VFH, VMBS, VNQI, VPL, VWO, VWOB, XLF, XLV, XSLV,
- Sold Out: SPTL, EEMV, QTAP, BIV, REET, PAYC, PNQI, CGC, AME, TDOC, EFL, DOCU, CRWD, INMD, BILL, DKNG, AGGY, EINC, EMLC, IBMK, IBML, RPG, EXPE, HUM, ILMN, KSU, MRO, BKNG, DGX, LUV, UAL, WM, EBAY, MUA, VTA, AMEH, SEM, GBDC, GDOT, PCI, SDS, PSCE, MTNB, KD, KRBP, BNGO, TMDI, KRMD, DVD,
For the details of Resources Investment Advisors, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resources+investment+advisors%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resources Investment Advisors, LLC.
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 3,693,279 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
- VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 1,786,340 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
- Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) - 6,306,657 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82%
- Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW) - 1,723,786 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 1,424,608 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.90%
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.76 and $68.19, with an estimated average price of $62.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 664,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $135.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 190,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $74.03, with an estimated average price of $68.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 78,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 55,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,424,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 294.98%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $565.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 116.58%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 46,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 84.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 79.32%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 81,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $40.29 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.83.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39.Sold Out: Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April (QTAP)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.5.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43.Sold Out: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $27.32 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $28.99.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.
