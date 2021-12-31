Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. Buys Avantis International Equity ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis International Equity ETF, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, ProShares Ultra S&P500, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resources Investment Advisors, LLC.. As of 2021Q4, Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. owns 784 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 3,693,279 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 1,786,340 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) - 6,306,657 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82% Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW) - 1,723,786 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 1,424,608 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.90%

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.76 and $68.19, with an estimated average price of $62.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 664,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $135.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 190,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $74.03, with an estimated average price of $68.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 78,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 55,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.26 and $64.84, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,424,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 294.98%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $565.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 116.58%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.89%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 46,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 84.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 79.32%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 81,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $40.29 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.83.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $27.32 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $28.99.

Resources Investment Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.