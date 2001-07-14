ADM Prices First-Ever Sustainable Bond Offering, Further Bolstering Work to Drive Positive Global Impacts

ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced today the successful pricing of its first sustainable bond, which will support initiatives to advance the company’s goals across the environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) spectrum. ADM agreed to issue $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.900% notes due 2032. The offering is expected to close on February 28, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“Sustainability underlines our purpose and powers our strategy,” said ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “Consumers are demanding responsibly-produced products, and ADM is meeting those needs, from our new Scope 3 goal, to our commitment to a deforestation-free supply chain, to our growing array of plant-based replacements for petroleum-derived products, to our leadership role in decarbonizing food and agriculture. This work is a key driver of our strategy, and more: It’s a global imperative, and today’s bond offering is another demonstration of how our unmatched capabilities are scaling positive impact around the globe.”

ADM intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance and/or refinance projects that meet certain criteria set forth in its Sustainable Financing Framework (the “Framework”). ADM adopted the Framework in February 2022, and eligible projects will fall under one or more of the following categories: (i) green projects related to sustainable aquaculture and animal husbandry, sustainable agriculture, green buildings, energy efficiency, renewable energy, clean transportation, water and waste management, and pollution prevention and control; and (ii) social projects related to socioeconomic advancement and empowerment, and food security and sustainable food systems.

ADM obtained a second-party opinion on the Framework, which concluded that the Framework is aligned with the International Capital Market Association’s Sustainability Bond Guidelines, 2021.

The Framework and additional information about ADM’s sustainability commitments and ESG initiatives can be found on ADM’s website.

BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Academy Securities, Inc., Guzman & Company, Loop Capital Markets LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC also served as underwriters for the offering.

