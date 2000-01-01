H&R Block Continues Partnership with Nextdoor® to Connect Neighbors and Improve Communities Across the Country

Now through March 31 people can nominate a community improvement project for their neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) announces its third consecutive year of partnership with Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) to find and execute 10 community improvement projects through Block's Make Every Block Better community impact platform.



Now through March 31, people can nominate their neighborhood for a project that helps improve the places and spaces where neighborhoods convene. The call for community improvement projects supports neighborhoods and involves small businesses, ultimately positively impacting millions of Americans. The companies will narrow the submissions and bring 10 winning projects to life. Nominations are open for the following categories: neighborhood beautification, neighborhood cleanup, park renewal, community garden and more.

In the last two years, this partnership between H&R Block and Nextdoor has received nearly 4,000 submissions narrowed down to 20 projects across the country. The chosen neighborhoods came together to build gardens, community spaces, murals, revitalizations and even a butterfly sanctuary. One example includes a playground project in New Jersey’s West Milford neighborhood that continues to bring life to the community.

“The local kids and parents are spending more time together and helping to build better relationships with neighbors at the playground, but it has also increased our community pride,” said Elisabeth Kenney, a resident of West Milford, N.J., who nominated their community for the project.

This partnership is just one way H&R Block is working to Make Every Block Better through its community impact platform, which launched in 2019. To date, the company has supported more than 258 communities and 304,000 small businesses, with H&R Block associates volunteering more than 205,000 hours.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 285,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom .

For Further Information