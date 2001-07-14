Home Capital Announces Closing of $425 million Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities

Home Capital Group Inc. (“Home Capital”) ( TSX:HCG, Financial) and its subsidiary Home Trust Company (“Home Trust” ) announce the closing of a previously disclosed private placement of residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”) issued by Classic RMBS Trust (the “Series 2022-1 Notes” or the “Notes”), a securitization vehicle sponsored by Home Trust. The Series 2022-1 Notes are backed by a portfolio of near-prime, uninsured, residential mortgages and are composed of A, B and Z tranches that aggregate to $500 million.

The A tranche of notes totaling $425 million was sold to accredited investors by a syndicate co-led by BofA Securities, BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets. The remaining $75 million of Notes, composed of the B and Z tranches, was retained by Home Trust.

The A Tranche is rated AAA(sf) by DBRS and Aaa(sf) by Moody’s. It was priced at a 105 basis point spread over the comparable term Government of Canada bond curve equating to an annual interest rate of 2.63%.

The Series 2022-1 Notes will not be qualified for distribution to the public under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada and may not be offered or sold in Canada, directly or indirectly, other than pursuant to applicable private placement exemptions. The Notes have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Notes are being offered in a private placement, solely to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, or outside the United States to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction, or an offer to purchase. The press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About Home Capital: Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending and credit card services. In addition, Home Trust and its wholly owned subsidiary, Home Bank, offer deposits via brokers and financial planners, and through a direct-to-consumer deposit brand, Oaken Financial. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, we have offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Quebec.

