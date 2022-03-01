Cadence's John Wall and Nimish Modi to Present at Berenberg Conference

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS):

WHO:

John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Nimish Modi, senior vice president, Marketing & Business Development, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:

Wall and Modi will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Berenberg Thematic Software Conference on March 1, 2022.

WHEN:

The talk will be available live by webcast at 11:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay starting at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, April 1, 2022.

WHERE:

The webcast will be available online at cadence.com%2Fcadence%2Finvestor_relations.

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turns design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

