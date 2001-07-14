Owlet to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 7, 2022

Owlet%2C+Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year, ended December 31, 2021 after market on March 7, 2022. Owlet’s Chief Executive Officer, Kurt Workman, and Chief Financial Officer, Kate Scolnick, will host a conference call to review these results and provide a business update beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 200-6205 (Domestic) or 1 (929) 526-1599 (International) and reference Access Code 796365. Participants wishing to join the call via webcast should use the link posted on the investor relations section of the Owlet website at investors.owletcare.com.

A replay of the call will be available until March 14, 2022, by dialing 1 (929) 458-6194 (Domestic) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (International) and using access code 396273. A replay of the webcast will also be available approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the call using the link on the Owlet website and will be available for at least seven days.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help further that belief. To learn more, visit owletcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006362/en/