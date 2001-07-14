Airgain® Receives Innovation Award From Public Safety Broadband Technology Association

Airgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29, a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems used to enable high performance networking across a broad range of devices and markets, today announced that it has been awarded the Andrew Seybold Award for Technology Innovation by the Public Safety Broadband Technology Association (PSBTA). The award was announced at the 10-Year Anniversary Celebration for FirstNet®, hosted by the PSBTA, the Public Safety Spectrum Alliance (PSSA), and All Things FirstNet. FirstNet® is the only nationwide wireless broadband communications network dedicated to America’s first responders and public safety community. It was created through legislation signed in 2012 by President Barack Obama and built out through a public-private partnership between the First+Responder+Network+Authority and AT%26amp%3BT.

Airgain collaborated with FirstNet and AT&T to build one of the first devices to leverage its high performance user equipment (HPUE™) standard built for FirstNet® MegaRange™, which helps to improve coverage issues, whether at the edges of coverage or in dense urban environments. The AirgainConnect® AC-HPUE™ combines a rugged 6-in-1 outdoor antenna with an integrated HPUE LTE modem for maximum connectivity. It was launched in early 2021 and has been rolling out nationwide since. AirgainConnect AC-HPUE and its future derivatives represent a bold new platform that will serve both immediate and future connectivity needs of first responders.

“We are honored to receive this award from the PSBTA,” said Morad Sbahi, Senior Vice President of Global Product and Marketing at Airgain. “We believe that lives count on connecting and it is critical that our first responders and their equipment be able to stay connected at all times. We are grateful that our work with FirstNet and AT&T has been recognized by the industry and we will continue to focus on solving many of the connectivity issues that plague the industry now and in the future.”

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgain’s mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain’s technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet tracking, in-vehicle networking, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high-performance wireless modules and antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider of integrated communications products that solve critical connectivity needs. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain, AirgainConnect, and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance of, and market for, Airgain’s products and the ability of the AirgainConnect platform to improve coverage and connectivity for first responders, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products or the first responder dedicated network; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers, and the overall market that our antennas are used in, as well as adversely affecting the general U.S. and global economic conditions and financial markets, and, ultimately, our sales and operating results; risks associated with the design and manufacturing of a first of its kind product and its introduction into the newly licensed first responder dedicated frequencies and associated uncertainty of regulatory compliance in a new product category; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006363/en/