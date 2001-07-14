Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( NYSE:TMO, Financial), the world leader in serving science, today announced Ruby Chandy has been elected to its board of directors, effective March 1, 2022. Ms. Chandy’s appointment will bring the total number of Thermo Fisher board members to 13.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006288/en/

Ruby Chandy (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Chandy was the president of the Industrial Division of Pall Corporation, a leading supplier of filtration, separation, and purification technologies. Previously, Ms. Chandy was chief marketing officer at the Dow Chemical Company and Rohm and Haas Corporation.

Ms. Chandy currently serves on the board of directors of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS). She also serves on the Advisory Board of Pritzker Private Capital , the MIT Sloan Americas Executive Board and is a mentor-in-residence at the University of Pennsylvania Penn Center for Innovation (PCI).

“I am pleased to welcome Ruby to the Thermo Fisher board and look forward to her insights gained through management positions across several industries,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Her experience will provide an important perspective as we work every day to fulfill our Mission of enabling our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.”

Ms. Chandy received a master’s degree in management from the MIT Sloan School, a master’s degree in materials science and engineering from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from MIT.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006288/en/