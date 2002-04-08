Media Advisory: Bombardier to Hold Virtual Investor Day on February 24

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will hold a virtual Investor Day on February 24, 2022.



On February 24, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., EST, Bombardier will hold a virtual Investor Day to provide an update on its five-year strategic plan as outlined in March 2021. Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier, Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, will outline the progress made on the four key pillars of Bombardier’s 2025 plan and provide an update on the steps ahead. A Q&A period for analysts will follow the presentations.

All the information on how to watch the live webcast of the event or dial in to the Q&A session is available on this webpage.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Challenger and Global are trademarks of Bombardier Inc.

