SEA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sea Limited on Behalf of Sea Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sea Limited (“Sea” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SE) on behalf of Sea stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sea has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 14, 2022, Bloomberg reported that "India has banned 54 apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea Ltd.’s marquee game Free Fire, citing security concerns.”

On this news, Sea’s stock price fell $29.11 per share, or 18.39%, to close at $129.17 per share on February 14, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sea shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

