GATOS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Gatos Silver, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gatos Silver, Inc. (“Gatos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GATO) in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or pursuant or traceable to the October 28, 2020 IPO. Investors have until April 25, 2022, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The litigation focuses on Gatos’ statements concerning its Cerro Los Gatos (“CLG”) mine located in Chihuahua, Mexico, including the Company’s estimates in its July 1, 2020 Technical Report (“2020 Technical Report”) that the CLG deposit “contains approximately 9.6 million diluted tonnes of proven and probable mineral reserves.”

According to the complaint, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts, including: (1) that the 2020 Technical Report contained errors; and (2) that, among other things, the GLG mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%.

The truth came to light on Jan. 25, 2022, when Gatos disclosed that during a resource and reserve update process, which included a detailed reconciliation of recent production performance, the Company concluded that there were errors in the 2020 Technical Report, as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model. As a result, the Company estimated a potential reduction of the metal content of CLG mineral reserve ranging from 30% to 50% of the metal content and warned that the mineral resource and reserve estimates in the 2020 Technical Report should not be relied upon.

This revelation drove the price of Gatos shares as much as 70% lower on January 26, 2022.

