Faraday Future Unveils First Production-Intent FF 91 EV Manufactured at its Hanford, Calif. Plant

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today unveiled the first production-intent FF 91 ultra-luxury EV. This marks the company’s manufacturing Milestone #4, pre-production builds for final engineering validation and certification, now referred to as production-intent vehicles. FF remains on schedule for the FF 91 start of production (“SOP”) in Q3 2022.

“Building the first production-intent vehicle at the Hanford plant is an important step towards reaching the start of production in Q3. This iteration is the closest to the FF 91 production model we’ve seen to-date,” said Matt Tall, vice president of manufacturing at FF. “The FF 91 is expected to be the first ultra-luxury EV to reach the market, with a unique driver and passenger experience.”

The company will build more production-intent vehicles over the coming months for vehicle testing and validation, as well as final certification. Production-intent vehicles feature production-specification components. To watch a video of the vehicle unveiling, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FedkWSC_R-OI.

In October 2021, FF laid out seven manufacturing milestones leading into the FF 91’s SOP. Milestone #1 - Installation of pilot equipment in the Hanford manufacturing plant’s pre-production build area; Milestone #2 - Securing a Certificate of Occupancy, clearing the path for the company’s pre-production builds; and Milestone #3 - Begin foundation construction for all remaining production areas including body, paint, warehouse and vehicle assembly. The first three milestones have been reached, and today’s event marks Milestone #4 - Pre-production builds for final engineering validation and certification.

With the completion of the first production-intent vehicle, FF is launching the "Born in California, Global DNA" multi-channel communication campaign along with our “ieMedals” co-creation campaign. The FF 91 is designed and built in California by FF Co-Creators and the company’s global employees, with technology from many top tier suppliers from across the globe.

To commemorate the production achievements of the FF 91, the company launched the ieMedals campaign. With each production-intent vehicle manufactured in the months leading up to the FF 91’s SOP, FF will honor a different supplier of the FF 91 from around the globe with a unique ieMedal. Users on the FF Intelligent App can earn the supplier ieMedals for their individual accounts by completing specific tasks or fulfilling co-creation challenge requirements. The ieMedals are electronic awards added to users’ FFID accounts on the FF Intelligent App.

To participate in the ieMedals campaign, Futurists can download the FF Intelligent APP at: https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fid1454187098 or https%3A%2F%2Fplay.google.com%2Fstore%2Fapps%2Fdetails%3Fid%3Dcom.faradayfuture.online.

The FF 91 Futurist Alliance and FF 91 Futurist models were designed to deliver the next generation of mobility in luxury, performance, and technology. They are high-performance EVs, with unique Internet, Autonomous, and Intelligence (I.A.I.) technology capabilities that enables the vehicle’s unique third internet living space.

Users can reserve an FF 91 Futurist model now via the FF intelligent APP or FF.com at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ff.com%2Fus%2Freserve.

Futurists can download the FF Intelligent APP at: https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fid1454187098 or https%3A%2F%2Fplay.google.com%2Fstore%2Fapps%2Fdetails%3Fid%3Dcom.faradayfuture.online.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

