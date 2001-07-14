Gibbs Law Group continues to investigate a potential Tecnoglass+Class+Action+Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS). Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. previously plummeted over 40% on Thursday, December 9, 2021, after Hindenburg Research published a searing report claiming that the glass and aluminum company has a history of numerous undisclosed related party transactions, and has faked a significant portion of its revenue. Investors who lost money in Tecnoglass, Inc. are encouraged to contact Gibbs Law Group for more information about their legal rights.

Tecnoglass’ financial reporting and revenue growth came into question when on Thursday, December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research released a scathing report alleging that the Columbia-based glass and aluminum manufacturing company has faked a “significant portion of its revenue,” has “consistently had a difficult time collecting revenue,” and has “numerous undisclosed related party transactions.”

The December 9, 2021 Hindenburg report was published following a months-long investigation into Tecnoglass’ management and financial reporting history, and involved review of decades worth of court records, securities filings, property records, corporate registrations, and other documents. The report identified numerous red flags that could indicate faked revenue, including a days sales outstanding (DSO) of almost 100 days—nearly double its industry peers. Hindenburg research states that “high, persistent, uncollectible receivables balances,” can be a sign of fake revenue, especially when paired with other factors.

On February 22, 2022, Tecnoglass provided an update that its management will host a webcast and conference call for investors and that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Tecnoglass went public in December 2013 via a SPAC merger, immediately cycling through three auditors within a one year period who identified “material weaknesses related to identification and reconciliation of related party transaction,” according to the Hindenburg report. Since then, Tecnoglass has allegedly engaged in various suspicious sales and acquisitions with “undisclosed related-party customers” owned by family members of Tecnoglass’ CEO and COO, Jose and Christian Daes. The report also notes that the CEO and COO have ties to a Columbian drug cartel, and have faced related criminal charges in the past. Given the numerous red flags uncovered in its investigation, Hindenburg Research calls for an independent auditor to “provide the investing public much needed current clarity about Tecnoglass’ subsidiaries, customers, acquisitions, and capital expenditures.”

Following this news, Tecnoglass’ stock plummeted over 40% in intraday trading on Thursday, December 9, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.

