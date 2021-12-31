Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Standard General L.P. Buys Redbox Entertainment Inc, MediaCo Holding Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Standard General L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Redbox Entertainment Inc, MediaCo Holding Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Standard General L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Standard General L.P. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $789 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Standard General L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/standard+general+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Standard General L.P.
  1. Ballys Corp (BALY) - 11,424,849 shares, 55.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47%
  2. Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 10,613,149 shares, 24.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 2,344,280 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio.
  4. National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) - 17,449,272 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio.
  5. Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 948,341 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Redbox Entertainment Inc (RDBX)

Standard General L.P. initiated holding in Redbox Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $10.94. The stock is now traded at around $1.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 979,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MediaCo Holding Inc (MDIA)

Standard General L.P. added to a holding in MediaCo Holding Inc by 88.45%. The purchase prices were between $3.7 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $6.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 347,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.



