Standard General L.P. Buys Redbox Entertainment Inc, MediaCo Holding Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Redbox Entertainment Inc, MediaCo Holding Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Standard General L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Standard General L.P. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $789 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Standard General L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/standard+general+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Ballys Corp (BALY) - 11,424,849 shares, 55.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47% Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 10,613,149 shares, 24.96% of the total portfolio. Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 2,344,280 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) - 17,449,272 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 948,341 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio.

Standard General L.P. initiated holding in Redbox Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $10.94. The stock is now traded at around $1.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 979,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Standard General L.P. added to a holding in MediaCo Holding Inc by 88.45%. The purchase prices were between $3.7 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $6.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 347,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.