PowerBand Solutions Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Technology Sector by the TSX Venture 50 for 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. ( TSXV:PBX, Financial) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (FSE:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as a 2022 Top 10 Company in the Technology Sector.

The 2022 TSX Venture 50 celebrates the strongest performances on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from each of five industry sectors, the ranking recognizes the strongest performance on the TSXV based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. More details on the 2022 TSX Venture 50 can be found by visiting tsx.com/Venture50. A spotlight video, created by the TMX group, can be found on PowerBand's YouTube page at https://youtu.be/GaaBQKneXIc

Kelly Jennings, founder, and CEO commented. "PowerBand is honoured to be chosen as a 2022 Top 50 Company on the TSXV. Everyone within the PowerBand organization has worked incredibly hard over the past few years building the companies that comprise the DRIVRZ™ online platform. We anticipate that 2022 will be a transformative year for PowerBand and DRIVRZ™ and we look forward to advancing the growth of the Company for the benefit of all stakeholders and shareholders."

About The TSX Venture 50™

The Venture 50™, the Exchange's flagship program, showcases the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. Winners are selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2021. For more information visit: www.tsx.com/venture50.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric and non-electric vehicles, on any phone, tablet or PC connected to the internet. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ™ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

