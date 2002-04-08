Agora to Showcase Real-Time Future of Work at MWC's Four Years From Now Event in Barcelona

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. ( API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, returns to the GSMA’s leading start-up and innovation platform, 4YFN (Four Years From Now) . 4YFN is the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry, with a mission to support startups, investors and companies to connect and launch new business ventures together.



In a session titled, The Workplace2026: The Future of Work, Collaboration, and Connectivity, the Agora team led by Wyatt Oren, Strategic Sales Manager, and Blaise Thomas, Startup Advocate, will explore how our work is evolving and what your workday looks like in 2026 – from the metaverse to IoT, human collaboration is undergoing a major transformation.

“The recent shift to hybrid work is just the beginning,” said Agora founder and CEO, Tony Zhao. “As enterprises and entrepreneurs alike innovate in this space, we’re destined to see fundamental changes in the ways that we work, meet, and transact.”

Oren and Thomas will also discuss cutting-edge applications of communication technology that will shape our collective collaboration in 2026 and how today, Agora’s Real-Time Engagement technologies are allowing people to connect in ways unimaginable just a few years ago.

“RTE solutions with minimal latency can virtually recreate the most instrumental parts of the physical workspaces and how to make them better with digital tools,” said Thomas.

The session will also discuss unique companies like Wurkr that are creating virtual workspaces with its unique SaaS platform that enables organizations to better cultivate company culture and encourage spontaneous collaboration and creativity in remote and distributed environments.

“The paradigm shift is already here,” said Wurkr’s Chief Revenue Officer, Ankush Wadhwa. “At Wurkr, we believe that a workplace is no more defined by its physical or geographical boundaries but by what happens in it. The world has chosen hybrid over the conventional workspace, and it’s our duty to design modern solutions that fit the needs of this future workforce.”

4YFN is the startup event of the world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry with a goal is to support startups, investors and companies to connect and launch new business ventures together.

The Agora 30-minute workshop speaking session at 4YFN takes place on March 2, 2022 from 1:00 -1:30 p.m. CET on the 4YFN Beta Lab Stage. Agora is also exhibiting at GSMA’s key innovation platform, the 4YFN at the Fira Gran Via Exhibition in Hall 6 Booth 6D24.

About Agora

Agora is the leading Real-time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTE PaaS) company. Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any application, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s platform provides developers with simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement experiences into their applications.