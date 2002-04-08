Aemetis President Andy Foster Elected to Opportunity Stanislaus Board of Directors

CUPERTINO, CA, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. ( AMTX), a leading producer of renewable natural gas and renewable biofuels, announced today that Andy Foster, President of the Aemetis Advanced Fuels business, was elected to the Board of Directors for Opportunity Stanislaus.



Opportunity Stanislaus is a regional economic development agency located in Stanislaus County, the heart of California’s San Joaquin Valley. The mission of Opportunity Stanislaus is to improve the economic vitality of the County and region through innovative programs that help entrepreneurs start new businesses, help existing businesses expand, and attract new businesses to the region. Opportunity Stanislaus is equally dedicated to creating new opportunities for local citizens and businesses through creative workforce development and job service programs that help identify, train, and match applicants with employers.

Since joining Aemetis at the company’s founding in 2006, Andy Foster has held senior leadership positions including Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and his current role as President of North America Advanced Fuels business. His current responsibilities include managing the company’s 65 million gallon per year ethanol biorefinery in Keyes, California, and the company’s dairy-based renewable natural gas (RNG) production and distribution assets in California’s Central Valley. Mr. Foster has directed the planning and implementation of more than $150 million of capital investment projects at Aemetis that include engineering, construction, and commissioning of the company’s renewable fuels and energy efficiency initiatives. Foster is also an Executive Committee member of the “Stanislaus 2030” regional economic growth and opportunity initiative.

“I am pleased to welcome Andy Foster to the Opportunity Stanislaus Board of Directors and am confident that his extensive experience building and operating an important company in Stanislaus County will immediately add value to our efforts to retain and attract businesses to the region and provide meaningful employment opportunities for our citizens,” said Dave White, Chief Executive of Opportunity Stanislaus.

“Stanislaus County has a proven legacy of creating a positive environment for economic development and quality of life, and I am honored to serve alongside the outstanding Board of Directors and staff of Opportunity Stanislaus as we work to expand that legacy into the future,” said Andy Foster. “The powerful combination of world-class employers, a ready and well-trained workforce, and policies to encourage business expansion puts Stanislaus County at the forefront of places to live and conduct business in California,” added Foster.

