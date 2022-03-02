Velodyne Lidar to Participate in the Upcoming March Conferences

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the upcoming March conferences.

Cowen’s 2nd Annual Mobility Disruption Conference

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Virtual, 1x1 meetings

Presentation Time: 12:00pm PT/ 3:00pm ET

Berenberg Industrial Technologies Conference 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Virtual, 1x1 meetings

34th Annual ROTH Conference

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Dana Point, CA

1x1 meetings

Management will host individual and small group investor meetings on the day of each event. Please contact your bank representative or LHA Investor Relations for meetings. Presentations and live audio webcasts, if applicable, will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005440/en/