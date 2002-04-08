StrikeForce Expands Into Brazil with New Distribution Partner

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy & data protection solutions for consumers, corporations, & government agencies, announced today a new Reseller/Distributor agreement with Zentek corporation.



“We are really excited about this announcement,” says Will Lynch, Director of Channel Distribution for StrikeForce, “Zentech provides an IT marketplace for Banks, Insurance carriers, Financial Services firms and ISPs, and they have been asked to integrate our GuardedID and MobileTrust into a bundle of services within an Insurance Company’s Personal Cyber Insurance policy. The initial launch is expected towards the end of Q2 into Q3”.

“Brazil has one of the strongest economies in Latin America. Due to that fact, the country and its citizens are often targeted by cybercriminals and hackers for identity theft and online fraud”, says, Ailton Cardozo, CEO of Zentek, “The Brazilian marketplace is ready for these cyber security solutions and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with StrikeForce.”

“We will be announcing further details about the Insurance company bundle when they launch,” says Kay. “This is definitely our first deal with them and we expect more in the future.”

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. ( SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

About Zentek Servicos em Tecnologia

Zentek provides the largest services marketplace for cyber security, IT and smartphones that help people stay safe and connected. Zentek is headquartered in San Paulo, Brazil.

