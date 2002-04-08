NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV ( ARYD) (“ARYA IV”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Perceptive Advisors announced today that, due to existing market conditions, it has mutually agreed with Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. ( FOLD) (“Amicus”) to terminate their previously announced Business Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”), effective immediately.



“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, ARYA IV still has over a year remaining to identify and execute on a business combination transaction and the ARYA IV team believes it is well positioned to identify and execute on an opportunity that meets its key investment criteria and that can deliver value for its shareholders within that time period,” said Adam Stone, Chief Executive Officer. ARYA IV’s dissolution deadline is March 2, 2023 (unless such date is extended in accordance with ARYA IV’s governing documents).

Neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee as a result of the mutual decision to terminate the Business Combination Agreement.

About ARYA IV

ARYA IV is a blank check company newly incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. ARYA IV is led by Chairman Joseph Edelman; Chief Executive Officer Adam Stone; Chief Financial Officer Michael Altman; and Chief Business Officer Konstantin Poukalov.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Michael Altman

Chief Financial Officer of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

[email protected]