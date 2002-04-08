Magnite Selected by GroupM to Power GroupM Premium Marketplace in North America and as a Preferred Technology Partner Globally

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, has been chosen to power the GroupM Premium Marketplace in the US and Canada as well as a global preferred technology partner. GroupM will consolidate its programmatic media buying across omnichannel environments including CTV, digital video, and display within Magnite in the US and Canada. GroupM will leverage Magnite on a preferred basis globally across EMEA, APAC and LATAM.



“Magnite has been a trusted technology provider for a number of years and we are excited to officially leverage them as our primary exchange in the US and on a preferred basis globally to enhance our collective buying power,” said Andrew Meaden, Global Head of Investment at GroupM. “Consolidating our media investments within a central platform is a huge benefit to our global organization. Magnite’s strong relationships with top tier media owners and advanced technology across a range of screens and formats are two top reasons among many others that we are making this move.”

With technology at the heart of this preferred relationship, Magnite and GroupM will collaborate closely to simplify and optimize various aspects of advertising. As brands shift towards audience-based buying strategies, data enablement solutions will be an area of focus, as will measurement and forecasting. Magnite’s award-winning CTV platform, which features a real time data and analytics dashboard, gives buyers like GroupM live campaign performance updates. Leading publishers including Disney and Samsung utilize Magnite to manage and monetize their inventory. Additionally, GroupM will leverage the SpringServe ad server as the frontend for the GroupM Premium Marketplace.

“This partnership is indicative of how modern agencies are transforming media planning and execution, with GroupM leading the way on innovation,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “We are excited to roll up our sleeves and collaborate with the GroupM team to make advertising more efficient and effective. This is another major milestone in streamlining the workflow between the buy and sell side, while continuing to scale digital media investment for the independent internet.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About GroupM

GroupM is the world’s leading media investment company responsible for more than $50B in annual media investment through agencies Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence, and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. GroupM’s portfolio includes Data & Technology (Choreograph), Investment, and Services, all united in the vision to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. By leveraging all the benefits of scale, the company innovates, differentiates, and generates sustained value for our clients wherever they do business. Discover more about GroupM at www.groupm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements, including factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors” in filings we have made and will make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, the company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.