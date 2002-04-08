Dentsply Sirona Announces Appointment of Dr. Dorothea Wenzel as New Board Member

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) ( XRAY) today announced that Dr. Dorothea Wenzel has been appointed to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), increasing the size of its Board from ten to eleven members. Dr. Wenzel has also been appointed as a member of the Audit and Finance Committee.



“On behalf of Dentsply Sirona and the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Wenzel to Dentsply Sirona.” said Eric K. Brandt, Chairman of the Board. “Dr. Wenzel is a highly experienced executive with an impressive strategic, financial, and general management track record in the health care sector. Her expertise will enhance and broaden the Board’s international perspective as we continue to build and refresh our Board. We look forward to working with her to continue to shape the future of Dentsply Sirona and work to realize our vision advancing dentistry to improve oral health worldwide.”

Dr. Dorothea Wenzel served for Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, from June 2004 to August 2021, most recently since 2019 as Executive Vice President and Head of the Surface Solutions Business Unit. At Merck, KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, she further held various Senior Management Positions in the Health Care Division of the DAX-listed company. Prior to joining Merck, Dr. Wenzel held a number of finance and business positions in the health care industry at AXA Krankenversicherung AG and Medvantis Holding AG and worked for several years as consultant and engagement manager at McKinsey & Comp. Dr. Wenzel was also a Member of the Staff of the Committee for the Sustainability of the Financing of the Social Security Systems of the Federal Ministry of Health (Germany). She holds a doctorate in Health Economics and a diploma in business & computer sciences from the Technical University of Darmstadt. Dr. Dorothea Wenzel is member of the supervisory board of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and an independent director on the board of H. Lundbeck A/S.

