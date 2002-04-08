Yoshitsu Co., Ltd Contracts with E-commerce Platform Yami to Increase Presence in North America and Extend Online Marketplace

Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the “Company”) ( TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products in Japan, today announced that it has signed a fulfillment services agreement (the “Agreement”) on Feburary 22, 2022 with Transocean Resources Management, Inc. (DBA yamibuy.com, “Yami”), the largest Asian-centric international e-commerce platform in North America, to increase the Company’s presence in North America and extend its online marketplace.



Partnering with Yami, the Company expects to list its high-quality Japanese products on Yami’s e-commerce platform and levearage Yami’s extensive network in North America to provide more customers in this market with convenient access to diversified Japanese products.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu Co., Ltd, commented, “We are excited to partner with Yami, and the partnership is a key milestone to Yoshitsu. Through leveraging the advantages of our extensive sales experience, precise market analysis, and Yami’s influential customer networks, we believe that we can make a significant breakthrough in the North American market and meet the demand of local customers for Japanese products given the challenges in travel and overseas shopping caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.”

About Yami

Established in March 2013, Yami is a leading Asian American-Centric Internet Company, dedicated to providing Asian snacks & food, beauty & health products, home appliances and books to Asian Americans. With its rapid growth, Yami is a popular one-stop shopping destination among the Chinese community in North America. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.yamibuy.com/en.

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products. The Company offers approximately 12,400 stock keeping units (“SKUs”) of beauty products, including cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and body care products, among others, 3,600 SKUs of health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices, and 7,900 SKUs of other products, including home goods, food, and alcoholic beverages. The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irystbek/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

