NOVONIX to Ring Closing Bell to Celebrate Milestone NASDAQ Listing

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited ( NVX, ASX: NVX, OTCQX: NVNXF) (“NOVONIX” or “the Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced it will celebrate its recent listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market by ringing the Closing Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York City. The bell ringing will take place today, February 24, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET.



NOVONIX commenced trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NVX” on February 1, 2022. “Our Nasdaq listing is a perfect way to begin 2022, and continues our momentum from the previous year,” said Dr. Chris Burns, NOVONIX Co-Founder and CEO. “We are excited to celebrate this milestone, as this listing furthers our long-term goal of onshoring the EV supply chain in North America and becoming a leader in the electrification economy.”

NOVONIX is the first qualified supplier of high-capacity, long-life synthetic graphite anode material to a major cell maker. The company has built strong inroads to further progress the domestic battery supply chain and brings technological breakthroughs to the market that power the energy storage market with better performance, longer life and lower costs.

“Listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market is a natural next step for NOVONIX, and a significant milestone,” says Nick Liveris, CFO, NOVONIX. “The listing expands our audience of worldwide institutional investors, improving the liquidity in the trading volume of our stock, allowing NOVONIX to continue to create long-term shareholder value.”

The bell ringing can be viewed live here, beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET on today, February 24, 2022.

This announcement has been authorised for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

ABOUT NOVONIX:

NOVONIX Limited is a leading battery technology company with operations in both Canada and the United States. NOVONIX provides advanced, high-performance materials, equipment, and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with sales in 14 countries. We develop materials and technologies to support longer-life and lower-cost batteries that are powering us towards a cleaner energy future.

Our NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions division, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, focuses on innovative battery research and development, along with providing advanced battery testing equipment and services on a global scale.

Our NOVONIX Anode Materials division, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA, manufactures our synthetic graphite anode materials used to make lithium-ion batteries which power electric vehicles, personal electronics, medical devices, and energy storage units. To address the growing industry demand, we are working to increase the production capacity to 10,000 metric tons of synthetic graphite per annum (tpa) by 2023, with further targets of 40,000 tpa by 2025 and 150,000 tpa by 2030.

To learn more about NOVONIX, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter or www.novonixgroup.com