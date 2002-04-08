Esperion to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion ( ESPR) today announced that Chief Medical Officer, Dr. JoAnne Foody, will participate in a Cardiometabolic/NASH focused panel, in addition to one-on-one investor meetings with other members of management, at the upcoming Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Event: Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Format: Virtual Panel and 1:1 Meetings Panel: Cardiometabolic/NASH Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

Live audio webcasts of these events can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Esperion website at www.esperion.com/investors-media/events-presentations/. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the events.

Esperion is The Lipid Management Company. Our goal is lipid management for everybody, that's why we work hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren't being met by the status quo.

