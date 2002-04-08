Vaccinex, Inc. to Present at CHDI's 17th Annual HD Therapeutics Conference Meeting

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. ( VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that a poster will be presented at the 17th Annual HD Therapeutics Conference (hosted by CHDI Foundation) with its collaborator, Dr. Amber Southwell, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Please see Presentation details below:



CHDI Conference

Date: March 2, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. PST/4:00 p.m. EST: Poster Section Poster Title: Combination anti-semaphorin 4D immunotherapy and ASO-mediated total HTT lowering provide benefit beyond either individual therapy in humanized HD mice Presenter:



Amber Southwell, Ph.D., Assistant Professor,

Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences

University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL Add to calendar: https://ir.vaccinex.com/events Program Link: CHDI Meeting Information

For more information about the CHDI Foundation, please refer to the Foundation website.

About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The Company’s lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that it believes prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain. Pepinemab is being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer and a Phase 1/2a study in Alzheimer’s Disease, with ongoing exploration of potential Phase 3 development in Huntington’s disease. The Company additionally intends to leverage its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb®, to create strategic collaborations, particularly by exploiting its unique capability to select high value antibodies against important multi-pass membrane receptors.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. (“Vaccinex,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of our clinical trials of pepinemab in various indications, the use and potential benefits of pepinemab in Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s disease and other indications, and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “appears,” “expect,” “hope”, “planned,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “hypothesis,” “potential,” “suggest”, “advance,” and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome of our research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, risks related to our dependence on our lead product candidate pepinemab, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect our development plans or the commercial potential of our product candidates. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s most recent year-end Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

Investor Contact

John Mullaly

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

617-429-3548

[email protected]