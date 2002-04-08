Fulcrum Therapeutics® to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ( FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released on Thursday, March 3, 2022 before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide an update on recent corporate developments.



Dial-in Number

U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: 800-527-6973

International Dial-in Number: 470-495-9162

Conference ID: 7543846

Replay Dial-in Number: 855-859-2056

Replay International Dial-in Number: 404-537-3406

An audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will also be available.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia. The company’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression.

Contact:

Investors:

Christi Waarich

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

617-651-8664