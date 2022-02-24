GT Biopharma to Present Pre-Clinical Data at Upcoming Medical Conferences

PR Newswire

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary natural killer (NK) cell engager, TriKE® protein biologic technology platform, announced today that GT Biopharma will be participating in the following upcoming medical conferences:

Abstract and poster presentation details are as follows:

ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress (TAT) (March 7-8, 2022) Title: Driving NK cell immunotherapy against NSCLC, in the context of hypoxia, using Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) Abstract Number: 250 Session: Immunotherapy Presentation Type: Poster Session Date and Time: March 7, 9:20AM (CET) (On-demand e-poster display) Location: Virtual Poster Board Number: 17P





48th Annual European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) (March 19-23, 2022) Title: A Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) against B7-H3 enhances NK cell mediated killing of multiple myeloma Abstract Number: AS-EBMT-2022-00508 Session: New Drugs- and Cell-Based Immune Therapies Presentation Type: Poster Session Date and Time: March 19, 2022, 9:50 AM (CET) Location: Prague Congress Center, Czech Republic Poster Board Number: P153





American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting (April 8-13, 2022) Title: GTB-5550 (cam16-IL15-camB7H3) Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE®) drives natural killer cell activation and antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity against head and neck squamous cell carcinomas Abstract Number: Abstract control number 3334, permanent abstract number 3435 Session: Clinical Research Excluding Trials, Combination Immunotherapies / Therapeutic Antibodies Presentation Type: Poster Session Date and Time: April 12, 2022 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM Location: Ernest N. Memorial Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 32, New Orleans Poster Board Number: 16

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient's immune system's natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

David Castaneda

[email protected]

414-351-9758

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

[email protected]

212-915-2577

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gt-biopharma-to-present-pre-clinical-data-at-upcoming-medical-conferences-301489464.html

SOURCE GT Biopharma, Inc.