Playtika's Solitaire Grand Harvest Reinvents the Nostalgic Fun of Solitaire in New Campaign

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solitaire Grand Harvest®, the #1 highest grossing Solitaire game in the US* from Supertreat® GmbH - a Playtika® (NASDAQ:PLTK) studio, has today launched an engaging national US commercial that invites new and existing players to explore the new world of solitaire.

Beloved Solitaire Grand Harvest character, Sam the Dog, was chosen by players to be the face of the commercial.

Combining animation and live film, the commercial sees Sam jump out of a player's phone to find himself lost in the city while having to find his way home to the farm through a challenging and rich solitaire journey.

The commercial highlights how Solitaire Grand Harvest adds a whole new fresh dimension to one of the world's most known and popular legacy games, by reinventing the traditional solitaire format and creating a global player community drawn to the game's calming interactive elements.

The new world of solitaire

Solitaire Grand Harvest's themed gameplay allows its player community to grow and harvest virtual crops. Players can also build and design their own personal farm as they progress through thousands of fun and challenging levels.

Solitaire Grand Harvest players enjoy a unique opportunity to challenge their brains while feeling a sense of accomplishment as they progress through levels in a tranquil natural setting. The gameplay promotes the virtue of casual gaming as a form of personal growth and relaxation.

Amir Coifman, General Manager at Solitaire Grand Harvest, said, "We are incredibly proud of this important campaign, promoting a rich multi-sensory solitaire experience and we encourage both new and existing players to give this extraordinary game experience a try. Solitaire Grand Harvest is solitaire redefined, and has turned this iconic game into an engaging, relaxing and rewarding experience for millions of daily players around the world."

Solitaire Grand Harvest is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

*Based on total in-app purchases in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store in the US for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

About Solitaire Grand Harvest®

Solitaire Grand Harvest is the #1 highest grossing Solitaire game in the US, with around 2 million active players per day from across the globe. Solitaire Grand Harvest allows its community to experience the fun side of farming as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels. The game provides high value content, and players are constantly exposed to new features and provided with the opportunity to connect with other members of the Solitaire Grand Harvest community online.

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of multiple games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide and employs over 4,000 employees.

About Supertreat GmbH

Supertreat GmbH, the Austria-based software developer established in 2016, created one of the most successful and unique mobile app games Solitaire Grand Harvest. In 2019 the company was acquired by social games company Playtika.

