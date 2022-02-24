Encompass Health to present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in Miami, Florida, on March 15-17, 2022.
Encompass Health's Chief Financial Officer Doug Coltharp will present on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 8:30-8:55 a.m. CT.
The presentation will be webcast live and available at http://investor.encompasshealth.com.
About Encompass Health
As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 146 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Media Contact:
Erin Wendel-Ritter | 205.970.5912
[email protected]
Investor Relations Contact:
Mark Miller | 205.970.5860
[email protected]
