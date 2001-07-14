ISG to Publish Study on the Google Cloud Ecosystem

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers that help enterprises integrate and run the Google Cloud suite of technologies.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report series, called Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem, scheduled to be released in July. The report will cover providers that offer implementation and integration services as well as data analytics and machine learning capabilities, among other services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new reports cover service providers that help enterprises get the most out of their Google Cloud technologies, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Many enterprises still struggle to fully integrate the Google Cloud suite of technologies and capitalize on the rich native tooling and features of the platform,” he said. “They turn instead to the surrounding Google ecosystem, a complex community of global system integrators, IT managed services and consulting providers, and ISVs, for help in many areas.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 90 providers of Google Cloud-related products and services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the Google space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Implementation and Integration Services, assessing providers that offer migration, implementation, modernization and integration services for data workloads and applications on the Google Cloud Platform. These services include design, build and migration services; cloud-native application development; data warehouse migration and data modernization; support for hybrid and multicloud deployments; data security and governance models and protocols; and development of data science capabilities and machine learning tools.

Data Analytics and Machine Learning, covering providers that offer strongly differentiated capabilities in leveraging big data technologies and machine learning, especially in bleeding-edge deep learning algorithms and API libraries available and accessible through the Google Cloud Platform. These include such applications as Tensorflow, Dialogflow, Kubeflow, BERT, GLaM and MURAL; federated learning algorithms, Vertex AI, AutoML, artificial intelligence, computer vision and augmented reality, virtual reality and extended reality applications.

Managed Services, examining managed public cloud service providers that augment Google’s built-in capabilities with IaaS, PaaS and other services including orchestration, provisioning, real-time and predictive analysis, and monitoring and operational management of a customer’s public cloud and multicloud environment. The aim is to maximize performance of enterprise cloud workloads, reduce costs, and ensure compliance and security.

SAP Workloads, assessing providers that offer provisioning and ongoing operation for SAP systems, such as SAP HANA on Google, and their central management. These providers not only help implement Google as a hardware replacement or hardware extension in customer companies, but also optimize, design and develop new processes and business flows as part of platform management through a combination of their own services, SAP services and Google.

Google Workspace Services, covering providers that offer advisory, migration and integration services for Google Workspace, Google’s suite of productivity, collaboration and content tools for enterprises. Workspace provides a broad range of apps, which include Gmail, Meet, Chat and Drive, to drive enterprise productivity and real-time collaboration. Emerging out of the previous G-suite productivity package, Google Workspace continues to develop rapidly, incorporating intuitive analytics, along with numerous data and device administration and security features.

The reports will examine products and services available in the U.S., Australia, Brazil and Europe. ISG analysts Tapati Bandopadhyay, Phil Hassey, Mark Purdy and Adriana Fantz will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure. Companies not listed as Google ecosystem providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006407/en/