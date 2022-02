Dead Daisies Guitarist Doug Aldrich Turns His Videoconferencing Up To 11 With ClearOne Aura AV Solution

As one of the world’s premier metal guitarists, Doug Aldrich of The+Dead+Daisies isn’t shy about what it takes to keep up in the modern music business. Recently, just days before he was interviewed virtually by Metal Hammer, a German magazine covering the metal music scene, he spoke about how ClearOne’s cutting-edge audio and video capture technologies have become vital to his daily routine.

“Making music and being a successful self-promoter have always been a function of what technology is available, so keeping up with technology is fundamental to our business,” he explained. “The basic idea is that we should leverage all available tools to play better, sound better and look better, and today, video and audio quality for video calls can be a big part of that equation.”

Having recently completed a short UK tour and looking forward to a 26-show European tour in February and March of 2022, Aldrich is keeping busy with virtual practices, meetings and promotional interviews that reinforce the vital role video collaboration plays for modern professional musicians. Even so, he hadn’t thought much about the quality of his audio and video during virtual sessions because it seemed to be ‘good enough’, and equivalent to the quality of everyone else’s appearances.

“I had heard about some better technology, but I didn’t feel it was necessary until I was on a call with someone else who already had it,” he said. “When I saw how sharp they looked, and how clear they sounded, a siren went off in my head that my built-in webcam and microphone could be hurting my appearances and essentially that the newest tools really could make a significant difference in my daily professional life.”

After speaking with a ClearOne rep to determine what products would best suit his needs, Aldrich outfitted his home studio with a Versa%26trade%3B+50 package with a UNITE® 50 PTZ camera and CHAT® 150 USB speakerphone package and an additional UNITE+200+PTZ camera to guarantee stellar quality and provide pro-level features including as remote-controlled zoom and 60 fps capability at 1080p resolution. The UNITE 200 PTZ is perfect for capturing Aldrich’s prolific guitar skills during virtual fan events or possible instructional videos.

Doug has some of the fastest hands in the business, and being able to record and broadcast at 60 frames per second means he can more clearly show his rapid movements and allow viewers to more effectively slow the video to follow along. Paired with the ClearOne UNITE 50 camera and CHAT 150 speakerphone, his new, powerful AV setup allows more creativity and far better appearance and sound than the basic webcam setup most people are still using.

All in all, staying up-to-date on the latest collaboration gear can help musicians create new opportunities and present themselves in the best possible light to promoters, media and fans, with the added benefit of enabling sharp, fluid virtual jam sessions with band members.

“Whether I’m promoting a tour, working on new songs, meeting with my manager or doing a live Q&A with fans, I’ve got to have confidence that the gear is going to work every time and give everyone on the other side the sense that they are sitting in the room with me,” Aldrich said. “And then if I want to pan the camera down to show my fingers, I can give viewers an experience they aren’t likely to get from other performers. It’s about putting on the best performance I can, regardless of venue.”

Looking forward, Aldrich expects virtual collaborations and performances to become even more crucial to musicians. In light of his own experience, he’s become a sort of part-time evangelist, lightly encouraging friends and colleagues to recognize the benefits they can gain from better audio and video capture solutions.

