Combined Zaplox & Agilysys Solution Enables Hotels To Greet Post-Pandemic Travel Surge With Ease

Zaplox (Nasdaq: ZAPLOX), the market innovator of the contact-free mobile guest journey and mobile key services for hotels, resorts and casinos, and Agilysys%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, continue to sign new customers in North America and Europe. Agilysys rGuest Express together with Zaplox mobile keys is the perfect combination for a complete contact-free check-in and check-out solution.

Since the beginning of the partnership, the combined Agilysys and Zaplox solution has been chosen by more than 40 properties. The joint solution is used to help ease labor shortages and meet the demand for contactless solutions at boutique and city hotels, destination resorts and casinos across North America. In 2021, the joint offering also gained traction with European hotels as properties began to open their doors again.

The Agilysys and Zaplox combined solution allows hotels to offer one seamless mobile guest journey with everything from check-in/check-out to mobile keys directly in the hands of the guest. Zaplox’s mobile key functionality has been added to Agilysys’ modern, cloud-native mobile guest self-service check-in/out solution, rGuest Express, using the key-centric SDK solution from Zaplox. This integration results in a mobile guest journey that is seamlessly integrated with the hotel’s Agilysys PMS and lock system.

“We are proud of our partnership with Agilysys, a global leader in hotel technology. The partnership demonstrates Agilysys’ market leading position through continuously yielding new customer agreements. The pandemic has created momentum and a strong focus on the many benefits a contact-free mobile solution offers hotels and casinos as well as their guests. Already in January, we notice that digitization efforts are a key part of the hotels' budget for 2022,” says Even Frydenberg, CEO Zaplox.

“We are thrilled to offer the Zaplox digital key technology as part of our contactless hotel solutions. Together, Agilysys and Zaplox provide hotel and casino customers the ability to enhance the guest journey while at the same time addressing urgent labor shortages with a streamlined check-in process and the use of a mobile key,” said Rohith Kori, VP Product & Corporate Strategy at Agilysys. “With the integration of our industry-leading solutions, casinos and hotels can deliver truly exceptional experiences that help protect guest health, increase profitability and ensure their most valuable customers return repeatedly.”

The Agilysys/Zaplox digital key solution supports major industry lock vendors and can be configured to handle complex requirements such as restricted access to a variety of resort amenities and facilities based on the booking package of the guest. As a result, a guest needs only her/his phone for easy access across the resort.

February 28 - March 2 - Zaplox joins Agilysys INSPIRE User Conference in Las Vegas, where Agilysys rGuest Express and Zaplox Mobile Keys will be demonstrated.

rGuest Express provides a complete mobile or lobby kiosk check-in and check-out guest experience with support for digital keys, ID verification and key encoding. With rGuest Express, guests can avoid long front desk lines and enjoy a complete contactless process getting to their rooms and the property’s amenities faster. The result is reduced lines at the front desk, greater staff productivity, and reduced operating costs.

Zaplox key-centric SDK for Mobile Keys enables guests to use their phone to unlock the hotel room door, thus eliminating the need for plastic cards. Once the check-in by the front-desk or in the app is completed, the mobile key is issued and can be accessed via the guest app. The hotel room door is unlocked by activating the mobile key in the app and holding the phone against the door’s Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) lock. The guest can easily share the key with other guests electronically. Zaplox key-centric SDK is the most cost-efficient way to add mobile keys to a new or existing hotel app.

About Zaplox

Zaplox helps hotels and vacation home rentals to create a modern and profitable mobile guest experience. Zaplox is a market innovator of the contact-free mobile guest journey and mobile key services for the global hotel market. The company operates in Europe and North America and offers a turnkey platform for managing the guest’s hotel stay, improving the check-in and check-out process, and distributing mobile keys for the hotel rooms directly to guests’ mobile phones. Zaplox solutions allow hotels to add Zaplox functionality to their existing hotel app, or to launch their own mobile app in a cost-effective way. In addition, Zaplox solutions save time and costs while providing hotels with a direct channel to communicate with the guests and the opportunity to generate additional revenue. Zaplox works with all major smartphone platforms and can support the hotel’s lock and property management system. The systems can replace or coexist with key cards and physical keys. Zaplox systems have been in commercial use since 2010. Zaplox was founded in 2010 at IDEON Science Park in Lund, Sweden, and the Zaplox stock is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market. www.zaplox.com.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale+%28POS%29%2C property+management+%28PMS%29%2C inventory+and+procurement, payments, and related applications to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all their longstanding trusted software solutions. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information visit Agilysys.com

