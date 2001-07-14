Comcast Advertising and VideoAmp Accelerate Innovation in TV and Premium Video Through Deal to Integrate Comcast Data into VideoAmp's Cross-Platform Measurement Solution

Comcast+Advertising, a division of Comcast, and VideoAmp, a media measurement and optimization software company, today announced that VideoAmp will license and incorporate aggregated viewership data from the Comcast footprint into its currency grade measurement.

The initiative reaffirms both companies’ commitment to cultivating and further accelerating innovation in audience-based measurement in the TV and premium video sector. VideoAmp’s increased coverage across Comcast’s representative footprint will bring more stability and reliability to its local, national and cross-platform audience ratings and impression measurement, helping buyers and sellers transact more confidently.

Over the past year, VideoAmp has made investments to drive industry progress on TV and premium video measurement and has worked alongside media sellers like ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia on alternate media currency testing as well as engaging in pilots with five major holding companies. This deal embodies the industry innovation in measurement needed to help solve for the fragmentation in audiences that continues to accelerate as streaming increases.

“We are thrilled to work with Comcast as a way to advance national and local media currency solutions. This furthers our mission of providing a new, software-based media currency that creates higher return on ad spending for advertisers and additional revenue for publishers,” said VideoAmp Founder and CEO Ross McCray.

“We’re very excited to support VideoAmp as they pioneer the next chapter of cross-platform audience measurement. This announcement marks a significant milestone in our journey to spur measurement innovation. Our ecosystem is stronger when brands and media owners can transact on multiple currencies and when such currencies exist for cross-platform measurement,” said Comcast Advertising President Marcien Jenckes.

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast Cable. As a global leader in media, technology and advertising, Comcast Advertising fosters powerful connections between brands and their audiences as well as between publishers, distributors, MVPDs, agencies and other industry players. Effectv, its advertising sales division, helps local, regional and national advertisers connect with their audiences on every screen by using advanced data to drive targeting and measurement of their campaigns. FreeWheel, its media and technology arm, provides the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. Comcast Cable, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). Visit http%3A%2F%2Fcomcastadvertising.com%2F to learn more.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media measurement and optimization software company creating a more valuable and data driven ecosystem that redefines how media is valued, bought and sold.

Our platform automates advertising workflows, deduplicates audiences across traditional TV, streaming video, digital media and walled gardens, and connects media exposures to an advertiser’s sales. By unlocking new value for the entire ecosystem, our platform allows the world’s largest advertisers, agencies and publishers to align on VideoAmp’s independent measurement as a new media currency to transact against.

We are transforming a 100-year-old industry by powering a more effective three-way value exchange that results in increasing the return on media investment for advertisers, increasing revenue for publishers and providing a better viewing experience for consumers.

VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit videoamp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005300/en/