With COVID Still Causing Problems in Greenville Classrooms, and Throughout South Carolina, It May Be Time for a Permanent Switch to Online School

Enrollment is now open for the 2022-23 school year at Cyber Academy of South Carolina (CASC), a full-time, public-school program throughout the state, and an online program of The Charter Institute at Erskine.

At the career learning-focused school, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Business Management, Health and Human Services, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

The 2022 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some+reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“Parents need options, they need help, and they shouldn’t have to sort it all out alone. CASC has been doing this for years and have the systems and curriculum in place to keep your child moving forward,” said David Crook, Head of School at CASC.

An online public-school program, CASC is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose CASC because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. We welcome all students seeking a bullying-free environment in which students can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

CASC is still accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more about CASC and how to enroll, visit casc.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Cyber Academy of South Carolina

Cyber Academy of South Carolina (CASC) is an online public-school program of The Charter Institute at Erskine, serving students across the state of South Carolina. CASC is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CASC, visit casc.k12.com.

