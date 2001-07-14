Lifelong Skills Training and Education Center Available Soon for All Arkansas Students Thanks to Online School

Arkansas Virtual Academy (ARVA), a full-time online and blended public charter school serving K-12 students throughout the state, is beginning renovations on its newly acquired headquarters in Downtown Little Rock. The new 50-thousand square foot office building will hold its corporate offices but also act as home base for blended in-person classes, job training, a STEM lab, and even a 3-D printer.

Students throughout the state will be invited for training and upskilling, can take their state tests, and have opportunities to meet with local businesses desperate to find, train, and hire new employees in today’s rapidly growing economy. The building is expecting to be open by January 2023.

“Yes, we are a virtual school, but we want this to be a place where all Arkansas students can come for training and testing, a safe place to do their schoolwork, and a place where they can grow and learn new job skills,” said Amy Johnson, head of school at ARVA. “Through our community partnerships, we hope to give students what they need to be successful in the next phase of their lives.”

ARVA is currently looking for partners to help shape and train the next generation of Arkansas’ work force. Interested businesses should contact Amy Johnson at [email protected].

The building was secured using federal ESSER funds provided by the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March 2021. ESSER funds are “provided to State educational agencies and school districts to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Nation's students.”

In addition, for families looking to enroll in online school, ARVA is now accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit arva.k12.com, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Arkansas Virtual Academy

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a full-time public charter school serving students in grades K through 12. As part of the Arkansas public school system, ARVA is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about ARVA, visit arva.k12.com.

