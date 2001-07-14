Tetra Tech's Dr. Leslie L. Shoemaker Elected to National Academy of Engineering

Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, congratulates Dr. Leslie L. Shoemaker, Tetra Tech President and Chief Sustainability Officer, on her election to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. NAE recognized Dr. Shoemaker for developing and applying innovative technology to complex, large-scale watershed management systems and sustainable water programs. The NAE class of 2022 will be formally inducted in October, joining the ranks of just 2,700 NAE members worldwide.

“On behalf of everyone at Tetra Tech, I am pleased to congratulate Dr. Shoemaker on this well-deserved honor in recognition of her ongoing commitment to Leading with Science®,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Through her leadership and technical innovation programs, Dr. Shoemaker helps connect and guide our 21,000 associates around the world to provide innovative, sustainable solutions for our clients to support reliable water supplies, restore the environment, and create resilient infrastructure.”

Dr. Shoemaker joined Tetra Tech in 1991 and pioneered the Company’s development of advanced analytics through watershed modeling systems and optimization of sustainable nature-based solutions. These modeling systems served as the foundation of the Tetra+Tech+Delta technologies that have been applied to more than 10,000 watersheds across the United States. Further, she received the prestigiousINFORMS+Franz+Edelman+Award for research and analytics in water system optimization.

She was appointed president of Tetra Tech in 2019 and has served as Chief Sustainability Officer for more than a decade, guiding the Company’s efforts to make climate-positive impacts on the lives of one billion people worldwide.

About the National+Academy+of+Engineering

Founded in 1964, the U.S. National Academy of Engineering is a private, independent, nonprofit institution that provides engineering leadership in service to the nation. Its mission is to advance the well-being of the nation by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and by marshalling the expertise and insights of eminent engineers to provide independent advice to the federal government on matters involving engineering and technology.

About Tetra+Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220223006365/en/