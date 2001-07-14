Selina Hires Sam Khazary as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Corporate Development, Appoints Steven Ohayon as Head of Strategy

Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced today that it has bolstered its management team with the hire of Sam Khazary as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Corporate Development, and the promotion of Steven Ohayon to Head of Strategy; both individuals sit on Selina’s Executive Committee. In their respective roles, Khazary and Ohayon will work closely with Selina’s highly experienced senior management team to fuel the company’s global expansion and cultivate new corporate partnerships, and represent Selina in global markets as it moves to becoming a publicly listed company.

Khazary brings to Selina nearly 20 years of financial and capital markets experience, with a core focus on the analysis and development of corporate strategies. As Head of Global Corporate Development, he will lead the evaluation and execution of Selina’s global business development strategy to enhance both enterprise and shareholder value. His responsibilities include securing corporate financing, joint ventures, partnerships and strategic investments, as well as advising on opportunities to accelerate entrepreneurial growth and global product innovation.

Ohayon joined Selina in 2016 and has played an integral role in fueling Selina’s growth from two locations to 144 open or secured hotels across 25 countries and six continents. During his tenure, Ohayon has led critical initiatives that have meaningfully contributed to Selina’s relationships, culture and investment outcomes, having raised approximately $350 million of equity for the company and facilitating hundreds of millions of dollars worth of real estate transactions on behalf Selina's capital partners. As Head of Strategy, he is responsible for overseeing the evolution of Selina’s strategic growth priorities across all verticals. He is also playing a leading role in executing Selina’s business combination with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS), which, if consummated, will result in Selina becoming a publicly traded company.

Rafael Museri, Selina’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “As we grow and continue to advance our plans to corner a $350 billion travel segment, having the right strategy team in place is crucial to our success – this is why I am thrilled to have Sam and Steven in these positions. Steven has been a part of the Selina family almost from inception, and he has been instrumental in building the company into what it is today. His promotion reflects the critical role he has and will continue to play as we further scale the platform. Sam, being a proven talent in the industry, brings a strong track record and extensive network that will help us to deepen our existing relationships and formulate new ones as we look to accelerate our global expansion.”

Khazary joins Selina from Fosun International Limited, where he served as Managing Director of Investments and Capital Markets of North America, and was responsible for all facets of commercial real estate and hospitality strategy, investments, and capital markets for the region. Prior to Fosun, he served in senior roles at FTI Consulting, RCS Capital and Cole Capital. He also held positions at Morgan Stanley, Ehrenkranz Partners and OppenheimerFunds. Khazary holds a B.S. in Finance from the Tobin School of Business at St. John’s University and received a CIMA® designation from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 7, 63, and 79 security and investment banking licenses.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining an innovative lifestyle brand that is fundamentally disrupting the future of accommodations,” said Khazary. “Selina is at a critical point in its evolution, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise and relationships to find new opportunities for growth that will allow us to further develop and scale our product for the fastest-growing cohorts of travelers.”

Ohayon previously served as Selina’s Head of Business Development, where he lived the company’s lifestyle as a Selina digital nomad across the world, quickly establishing himself as a critical member of the senior management team. Prior to joining Selina, Ohayon served in various roles at Nomura Securities focusing on hospitality investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, and private capital markets. He speaks four languages and earned a B.S. with a concentration in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Joining Selina early on, it has been an honor to work hand in hand with the founding team whose future-forward vision really has disrupted industry norms. Being able to witness firsthand the global demand for this type of experience, that only we are capable of manufacturing, has been truly gratifying,” said Ohayon. “Over the years, I’ve become intimately ingrained in influencing the evolution of Selina’s growth strategy, and it has been a privilege to grow alongside this incredible company.”

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of Millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 145 open or secured properties across 25 countries across six continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a business combination agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BOAS) (“BOA”) that will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “SLNA,” subject to the satisfaction of standard closing conditions. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram or Facebook.

About BOA Acquisition Corp.

BOA Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While BOA may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on businesses that provide technological solutions and innovation to the broader real estate industry.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This document does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination between BOA and Selina (the “Business Combination”). In connection with the proposed Business Combination, Selina intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which will include a preliminary proxy statement of BOA and a prospectus. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents will be mailed to stockholders of BOA as of a record date to be established for voting on the Business Combination. Stockholders of BOA and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement and amendments thereto, and the definitive proxy statement because these documents will contain important information about BOA, Selina, and the proposed transactions. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus once they are available, without charge, by directing a request to: BOA Acquisition Corp., 2600 Virginia Ave NW, Suite T23 Management Office, Washington, D.C. 20037. These documents, once available, and BOA’s other filings and reports filed with the SEC can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s internet site (http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov).

INVESTMENT IN ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY THE SEC OR ANY OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY NOR HAS ANY AUTHORITY PASSED UPON OR ENDORSED THE MERITS OF THE OFFERING OR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purpose only and not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Participants in Solicitation

BOA, Selina, and their respective directors and executive officers, other members of management and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the potential transaction described in this communication under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of BOA is set forth in BOA’s filings with the SEC. Information regarding other persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the stockholders in connection with the potential transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests will be set forth in the Registration Statement (and will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus) and other relevant documents when they are filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Business Combination and expectations or plans of Selina’s management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Selina), and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Selina and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreements respecting the Business Combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against BOA, Selina, or others following the announcement of the Business Combination; (3) the inability to complete the Business Combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the stockholders of BOA or to satisfy other conditions to closing; (4) changes to the proposed structure of the Business Combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations; (5) the ability of Selina to meet applicable listing standards following the consummation of the Business Combination; (6) the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Selina as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers, and retain its management and key employees; (8) costs related to the Business Combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (10) the possibility that Selina may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (11) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Selina’s business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the Business Combination; and (12) other risks and uncertainties to be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus filed after the date hereof. In addition, there may be additional risks that Selina does not presently know, or that Selina currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, Selina does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005108/en/